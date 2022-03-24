Earlier this year, California Gov. Gavin Newsom admitted there are areas of the state that resemble a “third world country,” but of course nobody in particular should be blamed.

In a possibly related story, Los Angeles lost a lot of residents from the summer of 2020 through the summer of 2021:

From KABC:

Los Angeles saw a significant drop in population during the first full year of the pandemic, from mid-2020 to mid-2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau population estimates released Thursday.

L.A. lost nearly 176,000 residents, the second biggest drop among U.S. metro areas.

Los Angeles was second only to New York City in the drop in residents (NYC lost 328,000 residents according to the story, and no doubt many of them can now be found in Florida).

What are the real reasons behind the L.A. exodus? Place your bets!

Trending

As long as they don’t all move somewhere else and then vote for the same kind of left-wing politicians whose mess they’re fleeing.

The Left will probably blame climate change for what’s happening.

The article says the pandemic and housing costs are the reason, but it likely runs a bit deeper than that.

An “exodus” from other big cities is also happening:

Gee, what could have happened that made people want to flee? It’s a total mystery!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: californiaEric GarcettiGavin NewsomLos Angeles

Recommended Twitchy Video