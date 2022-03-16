Last evening, the American Federation of Teachers’ Twitter account, along with the AFL-CIO’s account, posted photos featuring Randi Weingarten and others holding a message written on Ukrainian flag printouts. However, the flags were upside-down and the tweets were eventually deleted:

A second attempt was made, which featured some obvious Photoshop attempts to flip the flag over. The next attempt was also deleted after getting mercilessly mocked:

LOL. They should have just let it go, but instead…

That was a big ol’ fail.

It looks like somebody was in too much of a hurry to get the “fixed” version tweeted out.

And yet there it is!

***

