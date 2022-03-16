Last evening, the American Federation of Teachers’ Twitter account, along with the AFL-CIO’s account, posted photos featuring Randi Weingarten and others holding a message written on Ukrainian flag printouts. However, the flags were upside-down and the tweets were eventually deleted:

I screen shot just in case these idiots delete it. pic.twitter.com/0wcAEUAq99 — Greek2U (@GreekUHard) March 16, 2022

A second attempt was made, which featured some obvious Photoshop attempts to flip the flag over. The next attempt was also deleted after getting mercilessly mocked:

Then they post a photoshopped pic, then delete it when called out! Hilarious! pic.twitter.com/YyidHVBd0M — Angel48 (@Wolfe_50) March 16, 2022

The @AFLCIO has now deleted their photoshopped “stand with Ukraine” photo. Join me on a journey. 5 PM – post photo with “Stand with Ukraine” posters Get dragged for upside down Ukrainian flags 10 PM – post new image with signs photoshopped (poorly) 9:30 AM delete pic.twitter.com/8D7B6hPN4R — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 16, 2022

LOL. They should have just let it go, but instead…

Just incredible stuff here when you look closely. pic.twitter.com/vcEhus1dOG — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 16, 2022

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 you deleted the photoshopped one — Todays Downfall (@Todays_Downfall) March 16, 2022

That was a big ol’ fail.

Oh my God this is too funny!!!!!!!!!! — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 16, 2022

Perhaps the best part of this is that the @AFLCIO didn’t even try to photoshop the upside-down flag posters in the middle of the group. https://t.co/0pouy3AOMo — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) March 16, 2022

It looks like somebody was in too much of a hurry to get the “fixed” version tweeted out.

a teacher union needs to be schooled on what side of the #Ukrainian flag it right side up 😂 #facepalm https://t.co/mQBQyX11dT — Josh77073 (@josh77073) March 16, 2022

Stfu this can’t be real https://t.co/U3Jw86XDyR — Most Garbage Takes (@MyGarbageTakes) March 16, 2022

And yet there it is!

