Nancy Pelosi spoke to the president of Ukraine on Wednesday, and hopefully Zelenskyy was comforted by the House Speaker passing along some support:

Pelosi: “When i spoke to President Zelensky, I said Billie Jean King, sends you her reguards.”@BillieJeanKing was on Capitol Hill today — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 9, 2022

That’s certainly got to be a load off for the Ukraine leader:

No wonder why no one takes the United States seriously these days. pic.twitter.com/aOlxqZvvlu — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) March 9, 2022

PELOSI: "In fact, when I spoke to President Zelenskyy I said 'Billie Jean King sends you her regards and wants to know how she can help in any event.'" pic.twitter.com/uKkrj8cdVv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2022

Well, that was… interesting.

We expected nothing less from Nancy Pelosi.

Mixed emotions for Zelensky: Russians hit squads are after him, missiles are landing around him, half his country is in flames … BUT BILLIE JEAN KING SAYS HI!

At least he's got that going for him. https://t.co/smF9aDiarI — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) March 9, 2022

Just for a bit more background, Billie Jean King had some involvement with Ukraine because of this:

Next April, Team USA will host Ukraine with a spot in the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals at stake. After falling in the semifinals of this year’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals to the team representing the Russian Federation on Friday, the U.S. was placed in Saturday’s draw as one of nine seeded nations on the strength of the interim Billie Jean King Cup rankings, which took into account the results of this year’s Finals. Also earning the choice of ground by random draw, the Americans will host one of the nine qualifying ties from April 15-16, 2022.

