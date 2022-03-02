Joe Biden may have been the one giving last night’s State of the Union Address, but that didn’t mean he was incapable of sharing the spotlight.

In fact, he did share it … even if he didn’t realize that he was being upstaged by Nancy Pelosi:

I absolutely hate this. pic.twitter.com/oVYK5bRnCK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 2, 2022

Could we see that again?

What the actual hell is Pelosi doing pic.twitter.com/H1ch9UmzNj — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 2, 2022

One more time? Maybe it’ll make more sense with additional context:

What the hell is this reaction from Nancy Pelosi to Biden talking about soldiers breathing in toxic smoke from burn pits. pic.twitter.com/MKdgMCPnVf — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 2, 2022

OK, yeah, no. We’re stumped. Our brains are actually cramping up trying to understand what we have just witnessed.

What even is this https://t.co/1xvqYr68cD — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 2, 2022

A whole lotta people are asking themselves — and each other — that question.

WTF was that? — Kevin Hartman (@kingdomhartman) March 2, 2022

What in the ever loving F https://t.co/dMUosNBMtP — Trudeau’s Murderous Horse (@SanityReign) March 2, 2022

🤯🤯🤯🤯. Can someone please explain WTF is actually happening here https://t.co/65KK1xC96s — leilani dowding 🌸 (@LeilaniDowding) March 2, 2022

Anyone? Anyone? Bueller? Bueller?

“Cookies. Yummy cookies. Gotta get me some.” https://t.co/lm1sL79Iaw — Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) March 2, 2022

What exactly is in those cookies, Nancy?

Extremely weird.

Obviously @SpeakerPelosi loves breathing toxic smoke from burn pits..? https://t.co/Cjwp2YDxLV — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) March 2, 2022

Find someone to look at you the way Nancy Pelosi looks at the mention of burn pits. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 2, 2022

It’s actually simultaneously fascinating and terrifying. We want so badly to be able to look away, but we can’t. We just can’t.

The patients are running the insane asylum 😟🤔#StateOfTheUnion https://t.co/b5TgSYNhfC — Jesse Lee Peterson (@JLPtalk) March 2, 2022

Knowing that we didn’t vote for any of the three people in that video is only a small comfort, because the fact remains that for the time being, we’re still stuck with them.

These are sadistic creatures I tell you https://t.co/2CV1Rmxa9P — wakeTFup (@waketfup00) March 2, 2022

This is what greets you at the gates of hell https://t.co/Hg62ad8g2r — dr. zeynep (@zeynepmyenisey) March 2, 2022

That’s entirely possible.

This was wildly bizarre and words can not describe how sad we should all be that 90% of San Fran people consistently vote for her. — Jason Roberge (@JasonRobergeVA) March 2, 2022

If nothing else, this footage only further confirms that Nancy Pelosi is far past her expiration date.

These people are deranged https://t.co/mid41GP4Mm — Mc Doug 🌸 (@OnexOne76) March 2, 2022

Our country, the greatest in the history of the world, is run by this pair of deranged weirdos. https://t.co/hxiIbRfgn1 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) March 2, 2022

