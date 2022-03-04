In late July of 2020, a U.S. Appeals Court overturned the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

The case ended up at the Supreme Court, which has voted 6-3 to reinstate the death penalty for Tsarnaev:

The Supreme Court REINSTATES the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. In a 6-3 decision, SCOTUS holds that a federal appeals court was wrong when it vacated his death sentence based on a jury-selection issue and an evidentiary issue. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) March 4, 2022

Here's the opinion from Clarence Thomas in United States v. Tsarnaev: https://t.co/zeCKqPOiCa. The court divided along ideological lines, with Breyer (joined by Kagan and in part by Sotomayor) dissenting. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) March 4, 2022

Fox News’ Shannon Bream shared some more details:

BREAKING: #SCOTUS finds death penalty for Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was improperly thrown out by lower court. 6-3 — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 4, 2022

Justice Clarence Thomas had this to say in the decision:

Opinion by J. Thomas: “Dzhokhar Tsarnaev committed heinous crimes. The Sixth Amendment nonetheless guaranteed him a fair trial before an impartial jury. He received one. The judgment of the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit is reversed.” — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 4, 2022

Bream also says the SCOTUS decision on Tsarnaev puts creates an “odd situation” for the Biden administration:

Creates odd situation for Biden Administration – which has both: 1) put a moratorium on the federal death penalty, and 2) argued to SCOTUS that Tsarnaev should be executed. Now what … — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 4, 2022

Perhaps Jen Psaki will be asked about this during a future briefing — it seems like it would be a good question for her to dodge.

Any doubt who the 3 opposed were? — Robert Nolen (@robtnolen) March 4, 2022

This is what I was wondering. It seems weird that they even argued this case in the first place considering their publicly stated opinion on the death penalty. https://t.co/EKmS4TZ2UQ — Ashton (@pikashtu) March 4, 2022

@RollingStone hardest hit. He was their poster child. They wanted him to be a big star. Too bad. To Terre Haute he goes. And stays. Forever. — Mike Daitch (@mikedaitch) March 4, 2022

Remember when Rolling Stone gave Tsarnaev the “rock star” cover treatment?

***

