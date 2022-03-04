In late July of 2020, a U.S. Appeals Court overturned the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

The case ended up at the Supreme Court, which has voted 6-3 to reinstate the death penalty for Tsarnaev:

Fox News’ Shannon Bream shared some more details:

Justice Clarence Thomas had this to say in the decision:

Bream also says the SCOTUS decision on Tsarnaev puts creates an “odd situation” for the Biden administration:

Perhaps Jen Psaki will be asked about this during a future briefing — it seems like it would be a good question for her to dodge.

Remember when Rolling Stone gave Tsarnaev the “rock star” cover treatment?

***

