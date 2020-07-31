Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted of planting pressure-cooker bombs with his brother at the 2013 Boston Marathon, has had his death sentence vacated:

Breaking: U.S. Appeals Court overturns Boston marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence pic.twitter.com/DHcxwrBpwW — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) July 31, 2020

BREAKING: U.S. Appeals Court has overturned the Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 31, 2020

According to the US First Circuit Court of Appeals, the remaining convictions are affirmed and Tsarnaev will spend the rest of his life behind bars. @NBC10Boston @NECN — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) July 31, 2020

Wow.

The First Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Tsarnaev did not get an impartial jury and that three of the counts against him for carrying a firearm during crimes of violence should not stand. Those convictions will be tossed and a new jury will decide on the death penalty. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/x48gNbxMaS — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) July 31, 2020

#Breaking: A federal appeals court has tossed out Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokar Tsarnaev's death sentence and ordered a new penalty phase trial. https://t.co/RyW5Y7otEs pic.twitter.com/QIaUumpHCC — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) July 31, 2020

Read the federal appeals court ruling vacating Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence https://t.co/dFwFw4jg8h — Boston Globe Metro (@GlobeMetro) July 31, 2020

Tsarnaev will have his fate decided by a new jury, so stay tuned.

WTF. How did this happen. https://t.co/JiovvFrxjm — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 31, 2020

Is this a joke? 🤯🤔 https://t.co/NBjFHIdxok — Madison Gesiotto (@madisongesiotto) July 31, 2020

WTF — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) July 31, 2020