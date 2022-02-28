As we told you last night, the U.S. Capitol physician now considers it safe enough for members of Congress to attend President Biden’s State of the Union speech tomorrow night maskless. On the topic of lifting mandates, the coincidental timing just keeps on coming:

Our top priority has always been keeping kids in school and making sure our classrooms are safe. Now, with COVID cases declining by 98% since the Omicron peak and updated @CDCgov guidance in place, we will lift the statewide school mask requirement this coming Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/WQ5NJKbF98 — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 27, 2022

The virus will remain a threat until the end of Tuesday? There’s big “science” energy in this news:

Why not right now — Katie (@KatieFromTexas) February 27, 2022

As she starts taking a victory lap this week, remember she sat on this for 48 hours while chilling in Florida just to squeeze a couple extra days of torture into kids so masks could come off on the the day of Biden's State of the Union. https://t.co/oHMinBIeuX — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) February 28, 2022

Hopefully the Democratic Governors Association members had fun at their meeting in Florida.

In case anyone was wondering if this was all political 🤣 https://t.co/Vhxt50Xxqs — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) February 28, 2022

It's has nothing to trend or science. You got the memo, and the democracies need to declare a victory before the State of the union address pic.twitter.com/MJDTpqUsKW — Cordero (@edwincrdr) February 27, 2022

Lie. Polling suggested you best lift the mandates & just in time for the State of the Union. Thanks all goes to the parents who advocated for children’s rights for almost 2 years now. The parents who were silent while kids suffered will have to live with themselves. — SDC (@SabrinaJoyDC) February 28, 2022

Lol – must be campaigning time. https://t.co/zvBhYjEh6N — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 27, 2022

Never let these people forget what they did to us and our children. Ever. https://t.co/zBLpD88qic — I Am Leah (@Bossy_Leah) February 28, 2022

Many, many “leaders” need to be held accountable.

