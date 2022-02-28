As we told you last night, the U.S. Capitol physician now considers it safe enough for members of Congress to attend President Biden’s State of the Union speech tomorrow night maskless. On the topic of lifting mandates, the coincidental timing just keeps on coming:

The virus will remain a threat until the end of Tuesday? There’s big “science” energy in this news:

Hopefully the Democratic Governors Association members had fun at their meeting in Florida.

Many, many “leaders” need to be held accountable.

