U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has a tweet today that maybe Justin Trudeau should take a look at:

If you've eaten something today, if you got dressed this morning, if you like the device you're using to read this…thank a truck driver. Now we need to make sure these essential workers get the compensation and working conditions they deserve. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 23, 2022

We totally agree! But the timing is certainly interesting:

Ahead of potential convoy protests in DC in the days to come: https://t.co/BIZWV0zHaJ — Katie Simpson (@CBCKatie) February 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Washington, DC officials will “thank a trucker” by readying the National Guard in case a protest convoy makes its way to the area in the coming days or weeks.

A day late and dollar short, dude. Read the room for “Pete’s” sake. — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) February 23, 2022

Is that before or after the truck convoys. https://t.co/q7NWlsAtL6 — David Niedzwiecki (@DavidJNiedzwie1) February 23, 2022

I agree. Now end the federal mandates and open the border to all! That is how to truly thank truckers. https://t.co/wgKXDzREpn — Republican Jew – Lumber King (@EzraDrissman) February 23, 2022

Bingo!

Recommended Twitchy Video