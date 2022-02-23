There are reports that a U.S. version of the Freedom Convoy could make its way to Washington, DC. Even though these protests have proved peaceful (even though the Canadian government clearly perceived it as a threat), the DC National Guard has been put on stand-by:

Trending

The DC “emergency alert system” is also on it, and they’re sure going out of their way to make it sound as if terrorists are coming to town:

Clearly somebody in government knows that narratives must be set if the convoy does in fact head to DC.

How quickly some have turned against the “heroes” during the pandemic.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Freedom ConvoyLloyd AustinMayor Muriel BowserPentagonTruckers

Recommended Twitchy Video