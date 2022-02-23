There are reports that a U.S. version of the Freedom Convoy could make its way to Washington, DC. Even though these protests have proved peaceful (even though the Canadian government clearly perceived it as a threat), the DC National Guard has been put on stand-by:

Am told that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin just approved the order to stand up the DC National Guard in response to the upcoming Trucker Convoy. Am told other states will also provide troops to support the mission. — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) February 23, 2022

Annnnd the press release is out now: pic.twitter.com/GFlq5sWT9r — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) February 23, 2022

Pentagon has approved requests from D.C. Metro Police and Capitol Police for D.C. National Guard assistance with traffic control during upcoming demonstrations in the city, @DCGuard1802 announces. The statement refers to the trucker convoy as "First Amendment demonstrations." — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) February 23, 2022

Pentagon approves National Guard deployment ahead of DC trucker convoy. "Beginning at 1 p.m. on Feb. 26, '50 large tactical vehicles' will be placed at these traffic posts on a 24-hour basis. The deployment has been approved to last through March 7." https://t.co/nq4lGEQdPy — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 23, 2022

The DC “emergency alert system” is also on it, and they’re sure going out of their way to make it sound as if terrorists are coming to town:

Thread (1/4): The District of Columbia and its public safety agencies are aware of and prepared for potential demonstrations that may take place in the National Capital Region in the weeks ahead. pic.twitter.com/7BY7DM2Gnw — Alert DC (@AlertDC) February 23, 2022

(2/4) Mayor Bowser is being briefed by public safety officials as we continue to monitor the situation closely. There are layered mitigation strategies in place and our agencies remain in regular contact with local, regional, and federal partners. — Alert DC (@AlertDC) February 23, 2022

(3/4) A permit application has not been submitted to the Metropolitan Police Department as of yet. Residents should remain vigilant and always report suspicious activity. — Alert DC (@AlertDC) February 23, 2022

(4/4) You can do this by calling 202-727-9099, texting 50411, or visiting https://t.co/sXxzOnJye9. Always report all threats and emergencies to 911 immediately. Residents are also urged to sign up for real-time updates at https://t.co/8ueQkqYD1v. — Alert DC (@AlertDC) February 23, 2022

Clearly somebody in government knows that narratives must be set if the convoy does in fact head to DC.

Basically this will be the first peaceful protest and we’re going to wage war against it. 🤔 — Sal LaBarbera (@Sal_LaBarbera) February 23, 2022

How long until the media start calling the convoy an insurrection? https://t.co/FPKaDEzcfe — J (@Liberty__) February 23, 2022

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Approves Up to 700 National Guard Troops for Trucker Convoy. If you think Biden would not do the things Trudeau did, he's the one who gave #LilCastro advice, remember? Pay attention guys, it's coming here. — Patty Girl 🍀 😉 (@PerspicaciousXY) February 23, 2022

In sharp contrast to the 2020 BLM protests which led to riots, violence, and looting in DC, the authorities and progressive electorate here are getting very nervous about the peaceful and non-violent Trucker Convoy heading their way. ⤵️ https://t.co/sBXTiuKizX — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) February 23, 2022

Our current leaders are clueless. Truckers pose zero threat to anyone. They bring all of our goods to our local stores. These are red blooded hard working Americans who love their country, unlike our current leaders. https://t.co/sjZerQeI9L — Kevin Bogan 🇺🇸 (@kbogan256) February 23, 2022

How quickly some have turned against the “heroes” during the pandemic.

