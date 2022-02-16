From the start of the Freedom Convoy protests in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused protesters of being every kind of “phobic” and “ism” in the book:

Today in the House, Members of Parliament unanimously condemned the antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti-Black racism, homophobia, and transphobia that we’ve seen on display in Ottawa over the past number of days. Together, let’s keep working to make Canada more inclusive. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 1, 2022

There has been, in fact, none of that on display, but the narrative takes precedent over reality for obvious reasons.

If you thought it couldn’t get any more disgusting than Trudeau’s previous statements, try this exchange on for size:

SHOCK VIDEO: PM @JustinTrudeau answers a question from Conservative MP @MelissaLantsman, a Jewish woman and descendent of Holocaust survivors by saying Conservatives stand with swastikas.

This is beneath Trudeau and his office and he should apologize. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/cxHNEaJKGJ — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) February 16, 2022

A new low, even for Trudeau: he falsely accuses a Jewish MP and descendent of holocaust survivors of standing with people who wave swastikas. She did not. Enough lying and dividing. Unite Canadians for freedom. pic.twitter.com/Qnv6ak1LEa — pierrepoilievre (@PierrePoilievre) February 16, 2022

Lantsman responded to Trudeau’s comments this way:

I think the Prime Minister should think long and hard about his own history before singling out a Jewish Member of Parliament and falsely accusing me of standing with a Swastika. What a disgraceful statement unbecoming of anyone in public office – he owes me an apology. #cdnpoli — Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) February 16, 2022

An apology, and then some.

He certainly does! — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) February 16, 2022

However, Trudeau’s been nothing short of shameless during the entire Freedom Convoy protest so we’d be surprised if any apologies are imminent.

Trudeau is losing it. He just accused a Conservative MP who happens to be Jewish of "standing with people who wave swastikas." https://t.co/rFpvUXUE9e — Candice Malcolm (@CandiceMalcolm) February 16, 2022

This “man” is flailing! Every move he makes is just strengthening everyone’s resolve, pulling up the curtain faster than he can apply his blackface makeup!#ApologizeTrudeau https://t.co/Lgn973kWuI — Andrea's Sweetcakes 🇨🇦🇬🇧🇨🇿 (@SweetCakers) February 16, 2022

Don’t hold your breath Melissa. This is a man who wears blackface and also calls others racist. He’s incredibly arrogant and unrepentant. https://t.co/WMaKIIgxAj — Em (@NewsJunkyEm) February 16, 2022

To say the least.

Recommended Twitchy Video