Monday there was an event at the White House featuring VP Kamala Harris and the FCC chair announcing that 10 million Americans are enrolled in a “broadband affordability program” that is part of the new infrastructure law:

In the 21st century high-speed internet is a necessity. @POTUS and I have fought to make it easier for people to access and afford high-speed internet. Today we're announcing over 10 million families have signed up for the Affordable Connectivity Program. https://t.co/BrfDBI8EBV — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) February 14, 2022

Much of our world has moved online. Thanks to our Affordable Connectivity Program, we’re lowering high-speed internet costs for working people.https://t.co/fmN5LHkIWi — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) February 14, 2022

What’s high-speed internet used for? In case Americans were a bit confused about this emerging technology, Harris helpfully explained how it works and what it’s used for in just a couple of minutes:

Kamala Harris explaining the need for high speed Internet is the funniest shit I have seen all day. pic.twitter.com/iu2NQfl8vc — Meara (@MillennialOther) February 14, 2022

That could be the most Kamala Harris explanation ever!

It wouldn’t be bad if the audience was some 2nd grade class. Ok, ok, kindergartners. https://t.co/vPtukxCKV3 — The H2 (@TheH2) February 14, 2022

She’s trying so very hard.

Golly, who knew the internet could do all this neat stuff?! https://t.co/u24MHl6ryo — Chris White (@FiestaBlanco) February 14, 2022

“What do you use the internet for?” “Well, I don’t know how I would get paper towels any other way!” — Yeah, I Said It (@corrcomm) February 14, 2022

High-speed internet and water pipes. This is what they’ve given her. JFC https://t.co/H87Sosx75H — Rocky 👩🏻🖤🤍 (@wavechaser2024) February 14, 2022

How’s that whole border thing Harris was put in charge of working out?

Does she not get her schedule ahead of time? Why does she always seem like that kid in class that forgot it was speech day and is just winging it? https://t.co/FH5csDcIY3 — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) February 15, 2022

What is this internet you speak of? Never heard of it. https://t.co/vhyy3OvvuU pic.twitter.com/XgsynEOo9Q — Unagi (@brownrobin64) February 15, 2022

. @JeffreyToobin listening to Kamala Harris explain the need for high-speed Internet so you can video chat with your pals. https://t.co/Ug8mqpWn7T pic.twitter.com/vxCXUEg0NO — Meara (@MillennialOther) February 15, 2022

This “internet” sounds very useful. Is this something Biden created? https://t.co/jGhJ47DYkm — Bunzie (@bunny_locke) February 14, 2022

How is she so bad at everything? https://t.co/xJpOE4pDh6 — Bruce The HomoConch (@HomoConch) February 14, 2022

Maybe the Biden WH should just have Harris stick to explaining space exploration to kids.

