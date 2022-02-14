Monday there was an event at the White House featuring VP Kamala Harris and the FCC chair announcing that 10 million Americans are enrolled in a “broadband affordability program” that is part of the new infrastructure law:

What’s high-speed internet used for? In case Americans were a bit confused about this emerging technology, Harris helpfully explained how it works and what it’s used for in just a couple of minutes:

That could be the most Kamala Harris explanation ever!

null

Trending

She’s trying so very hard.

How’s that whole border thing Harris was put in charge of working out?

Maybe the Biden WH should just have Harris stick to explaining space exploration to kids.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: high speed internetinfrastructureKamala Harris

Recommended Twitchy Video