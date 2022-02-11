President Biden has urged Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to use “federal powers” to put an end to the trucker protest that has blocked the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor and Detroit. Biden’s no stranger to trying to use “federal power,” except often his attempts get smacked down by courts.

Meanwhile, Jen Psaki had this to say today without any apparent pangs of self-awareness:

These people are nothing short of unbelievable.

The Canadian and U.S. governments might be angry at the competition more than anything.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined Biden and Psaki in having zero self-awareness when it comes to taking actions detrimental to the economy.

What Trudeau and Biden are basically saying is “stay in your lane, peasants — and don’t stop there!”

It’s fine when they do it.

Maybe Biden and Psaki should ask AOC about the whole point of protesting:

Suddenly that philosophy has gone out the window.

