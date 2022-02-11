President Biden has urged Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to use “federal powers” to put an end to the trucker protest that has blocked the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor and Detroit. Biden’s no stranger to trying to use “federal power,” except often his attempts get smacked down by courts.

Meanwhile, Jen Psaki had this to say today without any apparent pangs of self-awareness:

Jen Psaki discusses Joe Biden's efforts to work with Justin Trudeau to shut down Canadian truckers, claiming that protestors are having "significant direct impacts on citizens' lives and livelihoods." pic.twitter.com/IeitDid4r3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 11, 2022

These people are nothing short of unbelievable.

Only the government is allowed to have significant direct impacts on citizens’ lives and livelihoods. — Brian (@stowe186) February 11, 2022

The Canadian and U.S. governments might be angry at the competition more than anything.

Amazing to see this newfound concern for how lives are impacted from Democrats who defended Antifa/BLM rioters that destroyed block after block of small businesses and whose COVID lockdowns directly harmed millions of lives and livelihoods. https://t.co/GYBBqKk0HT — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) February 11, 2022

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined Biden and Psaki in having zero self-awareness when it comes to taking actions detrimental to the economy.

Let’s just be honest and rephrase that to “Government is having significant direct impact on citizens’ lives and livelihoods and government doesn’t like that citizens are pushing back.” https://t.co/npjSBl6lqY — DougCo Patriots (@DougCo_Patriots) February 11, 2022

What Trudeau and Biden are basically saying is “stay in your lane, peasants — and don’t stop there!”

Funny how when it's the "little guy" who has their life impacted they go "meh". Now when it is their turn then they react. https://t.co/MsAo4Gza6f — Alberta Separatist. (@onetireddad) February 11, 2022

Apparently the two greatest threats to Western Civilization are @joerogan and Canadian truck drivers. https://t.co/mvCd85k8Ev — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) February 11, 2022

Hello…You clowns have been negatively impacting our lives since y’all took office. https://t.co/KoWeVIet0O — Clyde (@clyde_weber) February 11, 2022

It’s fine when they do it.

Silly peasants, only the government can impact and interfere in the lives of its citizens. https://t.co/kUaL54NUrO — Elle Benningfield🇺🇸 (@TheElleBenni) February 11, 2022

Ummm…that’s the point of protests. — BBN Angie (@adkn00) February 11, 2022

Maybe Biden and Psaki should ask AOC about the whole point of protesting:

The whole point of protesting is to make ppl uncomfortable. Activists take that discomfort w/ the status quo & advocate for concrete policy changes. Popular support often starts small & grows. To folks who complain protest demands make others uncomfortable… that’s the point. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 2, 2020

Suddenly that philosophy has gone out the window.

