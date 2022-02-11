As many in the Canadian trucker convoy continue to block the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had a couple of media appearances and put some serious self-unawareness was on full display:

WHITMER ON FREEDOM CONVOY: “This is an illegal blockade… They don't have a right to illegally block the largest land-border crossing in North America. Hundreds of millions of dollars a day are being lost.” Too bad. #EndTheMandatesNowpic.twitter.com/ctsXLAPhVQ — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) February 11, 2022

“Especially when it means you’re throwing Americans out of work and creating an economic crisis.” Yikes.

Wasn't this the lady who locked down her own state and wouldn't even sell plant seeds? https://t.co/rJ51fPzs2u — Cathy Jordan (@jcoartdhayn) February 11, 2022

Yes, that’s her.

Is someone going to tell her about the millions per day that the mandates cost us? — Jim Miller (@jimmiller17) February 11, 2022

Certainly not the CNN host.

What she did to Michigan during the pandemic was downright dangerous. — Chris Bierman (@ChrisBierman14) February 11, 2022

Oh….now she cares about individual households going without 🙄 https://t.co/EYAPmpVV5B — Suburban Woman (@SuburbanWoman00) February 11, 2022

2022. Year of amnesia — beans & cornbread (im back tbh) (@beansandgreens_) February 11, 2022

GP Not thrilled about the autoworkers getting laid off or having their hours cut but it's nice to see this smug governor having her state economy cratered by a few guys with trucks blocking one bridge. https://t.co/9EY7tUPkWc — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 11, 2022

Anyone spot the trend of using the term "illegal blockade" coming from the left? It's everywhere now. Like they were told… https://t.co/wfJa0NcFKS — Daniel Giles (@DannyGiles62) February 11, 2022

Speaking of “illegal,” how many times did Whitmer’s edicts get smacked down by the courts during the pandemic?

So it is only ok when you burn and loot? https://t.co/cR74bzS3ER — KenT (@kentrave) February 11, 2022

Now do the literal summer of "fiery but mostly peaceful" protests* *they were riots https://t.co/kg0b4qpNqO — Grumpy Pict (@SweatimusPrime) February 11, 2022

Looting, destruction, and arson encouraged.But parking a truck is dangerous. Maybe the truckers can start burning down buildings and they will get the fiery, but mostly peaceful protest coverage. https://t.co/SvvGzGqeqL — Easy Pretzel 🥨 (@EasyPretzel) February 11, 2022

Burning down our cities wasn’t dangerous at all. https://t.co/ZnTA94VMr3 — Hal Gray – Anti-Communist (@HalGray217) February 11, 2022

Where was her outrage during the BLM riots which destroyed BILLIONS in innocent property? https://t.co/1mjcfEPvVJ — LeftistAccountabilityProject (@ProjectLeftist) February 11, 2022

Around that time Whitmer was leading a group of marchers in Michigan who were chanting “hands up don’t shoot,” and you know what a bogus narrative that was.

