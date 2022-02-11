As many in the Canadian trucker convoy continue to block the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had a couple of media appearances and put some serious self-unawareness was on full display:

“Especially when it means you’re throwing Americans out of work and creating an economic crisis.” Yikes.

Yes, that’s her.

Certainly not the CNN host.

Speaking of “illegal,” how many times did Whitmer’s edicts get smacked down by the courts during the pandemic?

Around that time Whitmer was leading a group of marchers in Michigan who were chanting “hands up don’t shoot,” and you know what a bogus narrative that was.

