Remember the quote from VP Kamala Harris last month in response to the administration’s response to Covid-19?

“It is time, for us to…do what we have been doing…and that time is every day.” https://t.co/Ek7kj8aE74 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 13, 2022

Today, President Biden reminded Harris to stay in her lane on the “WTF” quotes because he’s not going to be outdone:

"I don't want to get going because I'd keep you here too long because you know all what I'm about to, what I've said, and you know what I've done, and you know what we're doing, and I know what you're doing." – Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/FypD5BoLIM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 4, 2022

We’re glad Biden cleared that up.

He’s been taking lessons from Harris apparently. https://t.co/KOvtgIfojJ — jasmine campos (@_jazcampos) February 4, 2022

They really upped the adderall dose today huh — Jordan Chamberlain (@jordylancaster) February 4, 2022

AND THAT TIME IS NOW! https://t.co/7XY5CvdoQj — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) February 4, 2022

