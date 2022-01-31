As we told you earlier, pictures of California Gov. Gavin Newsom and others at last night’s NFC Championship Game caught plenty of attention, especially from parents whose kids are forced in many schools to wear masks all day:

@GavinNewsom did you enjoy #SFvsLAR tonight at @SoFiStadium? Love your gorgeous maskless face! Unmask my children now please. My toddler, 5yr old, and 7 yr old are going to school in LA County tomorrow and will be sent home if they unmask like this, even outside. pic.twitter.com/ChUgV3yZTK — Mother Trucker (@hamill_law) January 31, 2022

While 5 year olds are forced to mask all day in California, Gavin Newsom and the mayors of LA and San Francisco are enjoying packed events maskless pic.twitter.com/dDTLOHaBpo — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 31, 2022

However, Gov. Newsom tried to explain today how he was “very judicious” with the precautions:

California Gov. Newsom after being photographed maskless at NFL game: "I was trying to be gracious and I made a mis… ya know. I was trying to be gracious and took the mask off for a brief second. But no, I encourage people to continue to wear them." pic.twitter.com/rC0l8qn8Si — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 31, 2022

.@GavinNewsom defends himself for once again breaking his own Covid masking rules: "I was very judicious yesterday … In my left hand is the mask, & I took a photo. The rest of the time I wore it, as we all should. Not when I had a glass of water, or anything … and that’s it.” pic.twitter.com/3FAgbNPM5t — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 31, 2022

The virus won’t spread if it knows you’re taking a picture? That’s nice of it.

Looks like they need to add “While taking a picture” to the list of mask exemptions. pic.twitter.com/ghoRzUqpTA — Josh Flygare (@UtahMan32) January 31, 2022

Can his nose grow any longer? https://t.co/H08RClgwzM — Glenn (@CAGlenn1999) January 31, 2022

Cool…we just have to carry our masks in our left hand and we are good Can we use our right hand? https://t.co/TUUBodXneb — Skydancer13 (@Skydancer1311) January 31, 2022

With that explanation all Newsom has done is to encourage people to go dig up more pictures & video from the game.

This you, @GavinNewsom? Also, is there a “photo with celebrity” exception to the indoor mask mandate? https://t.co/705WJelrqp pic.twitter.com/7z5vmVdwNG — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 31, 2022

Not per the Rams fan cam https://t.co/amY4hSFpVf — Ross (@therossg) January 31, 2022

TV cameras captured a maskless California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom hugging Magic Johnson last night in violation of his own mask mandate. The video contradicts Newsom's assertion today that he only removed his mask "for a brief second" when he "took a photo." pic.twitter.com/kTOjBOlT0F — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 31, 2022

He’s lying. He walked up to Magic Johnson without a mask on his face or in his hands. pic.twitter.com/BRV7FRXrHT — Joanne_Lopez_Dow🇺🇸 (@dow_lopez) January 31, 2022

Maybe Gavin is confusing himself with the Mayor of LA 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/rBp6fRGw5z — Rusty “Try and lower your expectations.” Kuhl (@HumphreyPT) January 31, 2022

In other words, it depends on what your definition of “judicious” is.

