Pictures of California Gov. Gavin Newsom and others at last night's NFC Championship Game caught plenty of attention, especially from parents whose kids are forced in many schools to wear masks all day:

However, Gov. Newsom tried to explain today how he was “very judicious” with the precautions:

The virus won’t spread if it knows you’re taking a picture? That’s nice of it.

With that explanation all Newsom has done is to encourage people to go dig up more pictures & video from the game.

In other words, it depends on what your definition of “judicious” is.

