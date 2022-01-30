According to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll, 76 percent of Americans oppose Biden’s promise to select a Supreme Court nominee based on color and sex. With that, CNN’s Brian Stelter has spotted some “identity politics” being played. Not by Biden, but rather Fox News:

First off, could CNN possibly fit more stuff on the screen? Secondly, Biden said his SCOTUS pick would be a black woman and people at Fox News are the ones playing “identity politics”?

Exactly.

Trump and “REEEEE FOX NEWS” is all they’ve got.

And how is that even legal?

Pretty ironic, isn’t it?

Has anybody at CNN even reminded their few viewers about Joe Biden’s past in the Senate?

