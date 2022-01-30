According to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll, 76 percent of Americans oppose Biden’s promise to select a Supreme Court nominee based on color and sex. With that, CNN’s Brian Stelter has spotted some “identity politics” being played. Not by Biden, but rather Fox News:

CNN’s @brianstelter: Fox News is attacking Biden’s racial/gender criteria for his SCOTUS pick because of “white identity politics" pic.twitter.com/4r9276WjMp — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 30, 2022

“Let’s be honest, Fox wants a fight … They need a fight over the Supreme Court. They are already starting a fight that’s rooted in white identity politics. All of Fox’s prime time shows are outraged that Biden has committed to nominating a justice who is black and female." — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 30, 2022

First off, could CNN possibly fit more stuff on the screen? Secondly, Biden said his SCOTUS pick would be a black woman and people at Fox News are the ones playing “identity politics”?

Joe Biden has not made this pick yet. Joe Biden has eliminated any consideration of any judge of Asian or Hispanic ethnicity (among others!). The only person who made this about identity politics is Joe Biden. https://t.co/Vsm5BGtZRS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 30, 2022

Exactly.

Does it matter to @brianstelter that 76% of Americans just told a leading pollster they oppose limiting Supreme Court hires to 6% of the population (based on immutable characteristics)? Why is everything always about Fox News? Why not report these things accurately. https://t.co/EXJJbFRHTx — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) January 30, 2022

Trump and “REEEEE FOX NEWS” is all they’ve got.

The country has gotten to a truly bizarre place when it’s “white identity politics” to maintain that Supreme Court picks should be made on the merits https://t.co/iv56Ss8iBi — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) January 30, 2022

You can tell @brianstelter and @cnnbrk that Joe Biden (@POTUS) is the one who made the SCOTUS pick about identity politics! No Hispanic and Asian even considered! https://t.co/YqHAiviYuv — John W (@SCTiger73) January 30, 2022

And how is that even legal?

Is so funny how it says “reliable sources” beside his head. — Kenny5Alive 🇺🇸🇯🇵 (@kenny5alive) January 30, 2022

Pretty ironic, isn’t it?

Has anybody at CNN even reminded their few viewers about Joe Biden’s past in the Senate?

Recommended Twitchy Video