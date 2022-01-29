On his HBO show, Bill Maher has provided a response to why he would never run for the Democrat nomination, and the Left won’t find the reasons very funny, though everybody else will. Make sure to watch all the way to the end:

It's not my fault that the party of FDR and JFK is turning into the party of LOL😂 and WTF🤦‍♂️. pic.twitter.com/gpdAY4vhEV — Bill Maher (@billmaher) January 29, 2022

If the Dem Party cared about trying to avoid getting wiped out in November they’d listen to Maher’s warnings, but that doesn’t appear to be on the horizon.

I continue to enjoy this. https://t.co/jywmCD7bd8 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 29, 2022

"it's not me who has changed, it's the left. which is now made up of a small contingent who have gone mental and a large contingent who refuse to call them out for it" https://t.co/fVBQHtS1cD — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) January 29, 2022

This is excellent! 👇 And that is why America should be mostly red after the midterms! https://t.co/VTX3x5oNog — Lilith of Assyria 😊 🦅 (@Lilith_Assyria) January 29, 2022

I hate that the left now has me agreeing with @billmaher 😂 https://t.co/8B9K8JG83B — Jon Smythe (@SmytheJon73) January 29, 2022

Nailed it! LOL and WTF…love it 🙂 — beauxjaxon (@beauxjaxon2) January 29, 2022

This is excellent. Note that he states that the left aren’t the JFK dems anymore. Exactly. The fact is they aren’t even Clinton dems anymore. That was palatable. The progressive have ruined the dem party & have turned us against each other. They are the true enemy! https://t.co/fYzzPvJcB2 — Lisa Christine •.•.•.•.•.• (@lisachristinect) January 29, 2022

Maher's getting more exasperated. If Democrats get wiped out this fall, his finger pointing should be epic. https://t.co/U7uJoQy58r — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 29, 2022

