President Biden traveled to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania today for a speech touting the infrastructure law. Below are some highlights — or lowlights, depending on how you look at it.

First off we have Biden attempting to say, sure, inflation is a problem, but a third of it is because of the cost of automobiles:

And that data comes straight from the Federal Dept. of Statistics We Definitely Did Not Pull Out of Our A**.

The subject of insulin sparked Biden’s random outburst of the day:

The thing where Biden leans in and whispers? Yep, that was featured as well:

This speech had it all! Even some confusion:

And finally, Biden displayed that masking “science” we’re all familiar with:

At least he didn’t hand his mask to somebody else this time.

And these things happen with a teleprompter.

