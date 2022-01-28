President Biden traveled to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania today for a speech touting the infrastructure law. Below are some highlights — or lowlights, depending on how you look at it.

First off we have Biden attempting to say, sure, inflation is a problem, but a third of it is because of the cost of automobiles:

BIDEN: "One third of the inflation in America is a consequence of the cost of automobiles." pic.twitter.com/67hXd91x2s — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 28, 2022

And that data comes straight from the Federal Dept. of Statistics We Definitely Did Not Pull Out of Our A**.

The subject of insulin sparked Biden’s random outburst of the day:

Biden just had an outburst on stage. pic.twitter.com/ogvsBcykop — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 28, 2022

The thing where Biden leans in and whispers? Yep, that was featured as well:

This speech had it all! Even some confusion:

Biden says Conor Lamb is a "senator." He's not. pic.twitter.com/Eeev09auVo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2022

WATCH: Biden forgets his infrastructure czar Mitch Landrieu’s name for AT LEAST the third time, calling him the “mayor of LOUISIANA." pic.twitter.com/XXAhTR6GuU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2022

And finally, Biden displayed that masking “science” we’re all familiar with:

A maskless Biden shakes hands indoors despite calling mask wearing a “patriotic duty.” pic.twitter.com/GBwebThfBz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2022

At least he didn’t hand his mask to somebody else this time.

When you haven't bought groceries in half a decade. https://t.co/4SpCdpnn80 — Yogi (@Jellystone_Park) January 28, 2022

"Let me make up a number and reference it as though I know what I'm talking about." — WeirdRalph (@weirdralph) January 28, 2022

Someone on the team is an imbecile. https://t.co/s7uYGbpHJY — Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) January 28, 2022

And these things happen with a teleprompter.

Recommended Twitchy Video