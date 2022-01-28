President Biden traveled to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania today for a speech touting the infrastructure law. Below are some highlights — or lowlights, depending on how you look at it.
First off we have Biden attempting to say, sure, inflation is a problem, but a third of it is because of the cost of automobiles:
BIDEN: "One third of the inflation in America is a consequence of the cost of automobiles." pic.twitter.com/67hXd91x2s
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 28, 2022
And that data comes straight from the Federal Dept. of Statistics We Definitely Did Not Pull Out of Our A**.
The subject of insulin sparked Biden’s random outburst of the day:
Biden just had an outburst on stage. pic.twitter.com/ogvsBcykop
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 28, 2022
The thing where Biden leans in and whispers? Yep, that was featured as well:
Biden’s whispering again pic.twitter.com/6aXOLGFrxo
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2022
This speech had it all! Even some confusion:
Biden says Conor Lamb is a "senator." He's not. pic.twitter.com/Eeev09auVo
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2022
WATCH: Biden forgets his infrastructure czar Mitch Landrieu’s name for AT LEAST the third time, calling him the “mayor of LOUISIANA." pic.twitter.com/XXAhTR6GuU
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2022
And finally, Biden displayed that masking “science” we’re all familiar with:
A maskless Biden shakes hands indoors despite calling mask wearing a “patriotic duty.” pic.twitter.com/GBwebThfBz
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2022
At least he didn’t hand his mask to somebody else this time.
When you haven't bought groceries in half a decade. https://t.co/4SpCdpnn80
— Yogi (@Jellystone_Park) January 28, 2022
"Let me make up a number and reference it as though I know what I'm talking about."
— WeirdRalph (@weirdralph) January 28, 2022
Wow….angry old man…. https://t.co/ehZmWyhr2V
— Francesca (@TheFrancescaF) January 28, 2022
Someone on the team is an imbecile. https://t.co/s7uYGbpHJY
— Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) January 28, 2022
And these things happen with a teleprompter.