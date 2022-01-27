At the end of President Biden’s announcement on the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, people spotted the president doing something with his mask that doesn’t seem to fall in line with CDC guidelines:

So Biden hands his used mask to Justice Breyer….what the hell — Pammy O 🇺🇸 (@PamOrr3) January 27, 2022

Why does Biden hand Breyer his mask? — e-beth (@ebeth360) January 27, 2022

Why did Biden crumble his mask and hand it to Justice Breyer??? pic.twitter.com/9Sl7DTwtJF — ⚜️ 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕽𝖚𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖈 𝕍𝖎Ҝ𝖎𝖓𝖌 ⚜️ (@RusticViking) January 27, 2022

The masking “science” is strong with this one:

Why did Biden hand Breyer his used face mask? Doesn’t he have his own pockets? https://t.co/h1IC2vbpFh — Chelle (@FL_Chelle) January 27, 2022

Holding a press conference & then saying it would be inappropriate to take questions. He then hands Justice Breyer his contaminated mask. ThIS iS nOrMaL https://t.co/1UX8csTvv7 — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) January 27, 2022

Can somebody ask Dr. Fauci if this is the correct way to do it?

At the end of his event, Biden handed Justice Breyer his mask, which Breyer then put in his pocket, and Biden walked away maskless. Amazing how clueless this man is. pic.twitter.com/6F1QhwkRxT — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 27, 2022

BIDEN: It would be "inappropriate" to take questions. pic.twitter.com/axYhZd2HN0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 27, 2022

Biden must have a really high-quality mask if it still works even while in Breyer’s pocket!

Joe Biden just handed his used mask to Justice Breyer who then put it in his pocket. Impeach or nah? https://t.co/zxUzvmhJjm — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 27, 2022

And he touched his face immediately after handling a used mask. How has Biden not gotten Covid? https://t.co/t6TjzgM3Rs — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) January 27, 2022

maybe he offered it as a souvenir of the event ? 🙂 — Joe Shlabotnik (@dougdrvr) January 27, 2022

Presidents hand out pens at a signing. Breyer gets Biden's used mask… — B.J. Martino (@bjmartino) January 27, 2022

