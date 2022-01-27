At the end of President Biden’s announcement on the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, people spotted the president doing something with his mask that doesn’t seem to fall in line with CDC guidelines:

The masking “science” is strong with this one:

Can somebody ask Dr. Fauci if this is the correct way to do it?

Biden must have a really high-quality mask if it still works even while in Breyer’s pocket!

