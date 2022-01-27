Yesterday Fox News’ Bill Melugin shared more videos from Brownsville, Texas showing single adult male illegal immigrants being released at bus stops and at an airport. Here’s one such video:

Our story mentions this: “Apparently, they just pass through Brownsville on their way to the airport, after which where they go is anyone’s guess.”

The flights are hard to track because they’re being kept intentionally secret, but Tucker Carlson shared a body cam video that was released after a FOIA request, and it’s maddening:

Trump got impeached over a phone call, meanwhile, flagrant law-breaking (and attempts to keep it hidden) from the Biden administration is met largely by yawns from the MSM and Democrats (pardon the redundancy).

Meanwhile citizens in certain parts of the country are getting arrested if they try to enter a restaurant without showing ID and a vax card.

The Dems do have their “priorities.”

