Yesterday Fox News’ Bill Melugin shared more videos from Brownsville, Texas showing single adult male illegal immigrants being released at bus stops and at an airport. Here’s one such video:

NEW: We witnessed the federal gov mass releasing single adult migrants, almost all men, at a parking garage in Brownsville. Taxi cabs were then called for them. We followed the taxis to Harlingen airport, where the migrants were dropped off to get on flights around U.S. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/HcSSwtjMnR — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 25, 2022

Our story mentions this: “Apparently, they just pass through Brownsville on their way to the airport, after which where they go is anyone’s guess.”

The flights are hard to track because they’re being kept intentionally secret, but Tucker Carlson shared a body cam video that was released after a FOIA request, and it’s maddening:

EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Government contractors admit to flying illegal immigrants to smaller airports to keep the flights on the "down low" and hidden from the public. pic.twitter.com/BXA0NHr6Ue — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 27, 2022

Trump got impeached over a phone call, meanwhile, flagrant law-breaking (and attempts to keep it hidden) from the Biden administration is met largely by yawns from the MSM and Democrats (pardon the redundancy).

“If it gets out… the government is betraying the American people.” — Don Carter (@d1carter) January 27, 2022

Criminal. And I don't mean that figuratively. https://t.co/qOKuJA3ogH — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 27, 2022

Meanwhile citizens in certain parts of the country are getting arrested if they try to enter a restaurant without showing ID and a vax card.

They should be flown straight to Biden's front door in Delaware. — 🌞Suziejoh🌞 🇺🇸 (@suziejoh) January 27, 2022

Secret flights? Middle of the night landings in remote areas? I'm sure it's nothing. Why do you ask? https://t.co/aKS6J1lRoj — Bill Glahn (@billglahn) January 27, 2022

☠️ When an individual does this it’s “human trafficking”! When our government does it it’s “policy”! https://t.co/H8PVmDC292 — Kyle Hemmert (@HemmertKyle) January 27, 2022

We must defend the integrity of Ukraine’s borders but also if you cross the US border illegally we'll fly you around for free https://t.co/KHgins30s5 — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) January 27, 2022

The Dems do have their “priorities.”

