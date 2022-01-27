Earlier we told you about Tucker Carlson sharing FOIA’d video that showed illegal immigrants being dropped off at a New York airport in the middle of the night.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin has been tweeting video this week showing ICE releasing large groups of mostly single adult males at bus stations and airports:

NEW: We were on scene as ICE mass released another a large group of single adult male migrants at San Antonio airport this morning. A NGO escorted the men inside. It aired live on @FoxNews

People at the airport told us they’ve seen these mass ICE releases happening for months. pic.twitter.com/q4NtbbkIfs — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 27, 2022

NEW: An ICE source tells me the agency has been releasing some illegal immigrants with misdemeanor criminal histories, including assault, DUI, drug possession, & illegal re-entry.

ICE did not deny when I asked, telling me all releases are on a “case by case” basis. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/vSNdOsvleI — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 27, 2022

That brings with a question: Who’s paying for their travel?

I asked the ICE source if US taxpayers are footing bill for migrant travel? “We make contact with the family members and ask them for an address and to please buy a ticket (bus or plane). If they don’t, then the NGO buys the ticket and bills the government.”@FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 27, 2022

So at the end of the day American taxpayers are footing the bill to send illegals to parts unknown inside the U.S. all while in some areas citizens can’t get into a restaurant without ID and a vax card. Unreal.

No room for corruption there 😉 https://t.co/6c9JUcI2se — Lippyten (@lippy10bird) January 27, 2022

I can imagine this scene: Reporter: "Are taxpayers stuck paying for this?" Gov. Official: "No, a non-governmental organization (NGO) pays for it." Most would skip the part about the subsequent bill-back or the part about taxpayer $$$ funding the NGO. https://t.co/mZf6k5HlRQ — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) January 27, 2022

At this point ICE might as well be a travel agency for illegal immigrants https://t.co/lUBdjmP98m — Louis Alfredus (@blademclouis) January 27, 2022

LOL we are paying for an invasion of our own country. Ask me how much I care about what happened last January. https://t.co/6lC5cyEfYo — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 27, 2022

We are paying for the mass INVASION of our own country.#BidenBorderCrisis https://t.co/nZr1BaWwDQ — 🇺🇸KelleyUSA (@KelleyUSA) January 27, 2022

They're charging us for the rope they're hanging us with. https://t.co/vJWkAIQAJO — A Fateful Haven (@FatefulHaven) January 27, 2022

Beyond disgusting.

