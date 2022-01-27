Earlier we told you about Tucker Carlson sharing FOIA’d video that showed illegal immigrants being dropped off at a New York airport in the middle of the night.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin has been tweeting video this week showing ICE releasing large groups of mostly single adult males at bus stations and airports:

That brings with a question: Who’s paying for their travel?

So at the end of the day American taxpayers are footing the bill to send illegals to parts unknown inside the U.S. all while in some areas citizens can’t get into a restaurant without ID and a vax card. Unreal.

Beyond disgusting.

