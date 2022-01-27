Today the Biden administration and other Democrats were out in force to spike the ball over how great the economy is doing (according to them). If what Team Biden says is true, you’d think all Democrats would be clamoring to make an appearance with the president, but again that isn’t the case with an upcoming trip to Pennsylvania:

Top Pa. Dems to miss Biden visit, cite scheduling conflicts (from @AP) https://t.co/MqRAparHVo — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 27, 2022

Something suddenly came up:

President Joe Biden will appear in Pittsburgh on Friday as an opening step in a broader campaign to promote the White House’s achievements in key states before the midterm elections. But two of the three leading Democrats on Pennsylvania’s statewide ballot this spring who were invited to appear with Biden will not attend, their campaigns confirmed on the eve of the president’s appearance.

We’re reminded of Stacey Abrams’ “scheduling conflict” when Biden visited Georgia a while back.

😂 president comes to town and you have a scheduling conflict? — Nick Sznajder (@Nikocharles2) January 27, 2022

You’d think they’d be changing their plans for a photo op with the president who says he’s brought America its greatest economy ever.

And he is just a year in. Already, his own party is distancing themselves from him. — James Meredith (@NDTwinsfan) January 27, 2022

It normally takes a full 8yr term before members of your own party start ducking you. Grandpa Joe pulled it off in a year. https://t.co/x13OOscixz — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) January 27, 2022

81M votes they said.. They cannot even get their own people in the same room as he's in. Priceless.. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/maVsmzsI1b — Danny Anderson (@danander11) January 27, 2022

Seems to be a common trend these days… https://t.co/IS2Mumsd6U — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) January 27, 2022

It might be increasingly common as we get closer to the November midterms.

Recommended Twitchy Video