Today the Biden administration and other Democrats were out in force to spike the ball over how great the economy is doing (according to them). If what Team Biden says is true, you’d think all Democrats would be clamoring to make an appearance with the president, but again that isn’t the case with an upcoming trip to Pennsylvania:

Something suddenly came up:

President Joe Biden will appear in Pittsburgh on Friday as an opening step in a broader campaign to promote the White House’s achievements in key states before the midterm elections.

But two of the three leading Democrats on Pennsylvania’s statewide ballot this spring who were invited to appear with Biden will not attend, their campaigns confirmed on the eve of the president’s appearance.

We’re reminded of Stacey Abrams’ “scheduling conflict” when Biden visited Georgia a while back.

Trending

You’d think they’d be changing their plans for a photo op with the president who says he’s brought America its greatest economy ever.

It might be increasingly common as we get closer to the November midterms.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsJoe BidenPennsylvania

Recommended Twitchy Video