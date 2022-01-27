White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s retweet finger is going to get a workout today, because the Biden administration and other Dems are again going all-in when it comes to hoping Americans believe them over their lying eyes and gas/grocery expenses:

The Center for American Progress, Ron Klain, Sen. Chris Murphy and others also spiked the ball:

Sen. Chuck Schumer says pass it along:

Warning: Your friends might roll their eyes.

This administration and the Dems increasingly feel the need to mention how great things are going, which indicates they know most people aren’t buying it (Biden’s approval rating would indicate that as well).

The White House citing the year 1984 is fitting, just not for the reason they think:

The Biden admin comparing a re-opened economy to what was happening during lockdowns and shutdowns mostly caused by Democrats is as disingenuous as it gets.

