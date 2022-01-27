White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s retweet finger is going to get a workout today, because the Biden administration and other Dems are again going all-in when it comes to hoping Americans believe them over their lying eyes and gas/grocery expenses:

We just learned that President Biden’s first year in office was the strongest year for economic growth since 1984. pic.twitter.com/I3qpODiHqy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 27, 2022

In 2021, we had the fastest economic growth since 1984. The Biden economic plan is working, folks. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 27, 2022

The Center for American Progress, Ron Klain, Sen. Chris Murphy and others also spiked the ball:

The Biden economy is on fire. Fastest growth since 1984. https://t.co/xrZnEwcHY8 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 27, 2022

To recap a big year: GDP growth under Biden more than 3 times each of last 3 GOP Presidents Job growth under Biden 3 times last 3 GOP Presidents COMBINED 40m of 42m jobs created since 1989 – 95% – have come under Dem Presidents. A thread: 1/ pic.twitter.com/EdYToLb3ui — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) January 27, 2022

Under a Democratic governance, we’ve had the biggest job growth ever recorded. And the biggest expansion in our economy since 1984.#BidenBoom pic.twitter.com/vkeM1f7UpN — STRIKE PAC (@StrikePac) January 27, 2022

Sen. Chuck Schumer says pass it along:

You’re going to want to make sure your friends see this: https://t.co/SlonNfx2fG — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 27, 2022

Warning: Your friends might roll their eyes.

This administration and the Dems increasingly feel the need to mention how great things are going, which indicates they know most people aren’t buying it (Biden’s approval rating would indicate that as well).

this will never matter if people see bare shelves at grocery stores and inflation in hurting their pocketbooks. the american people are doing their part to help the economy. where the hell is biden? https://t.co/kr28FM9AKn — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) January 27, 2022

Don't believe your lying eyes. Everything is great! — William J. Smith (@WilliamJSmithJr) January 27, 2022

"Fastest growth." i.e. Destroy the economy and shut everything down. Grind it to zero. Then claim that a nominal increase from basically nothing is "growth." https://t.co/Ftn1M9dH3s — Jack V Lloyd (@jackvlloyd) January 27, 2022

I see that @WhiteHouse is doing their best impression of Joseph Goebbels with a strong measure of Orwell's Ministry of Truth! **See, I made reference to 1984, too! Just proves that Liars always be liars. https://t.co/gA2ceDPZTs — Concerned American (@LUVofCountry) January 27, 2022

The White House citing the year 1984 is fitting, just not for the reason they think:

Everyone I know is struggling in some way. https://t.co/mEoQrsaw0G — queen of this boring dystopia (@nurseasaurusrex) January 27, 2022

Reporting this tweet for misinformation https://t.co/SFnaaFqGCH — 𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆 🇺🇸 (@FutureYesterd4y) January 27, 2022

The GDP in 2021 was only 2.07% larger than 2019. The 1984 economy was 12.1% larger than 1982! (The 5.7% growth in 2021 headlined everywhere is relative to 2020; meaning, it’s 5.7% larger from a locked-down economy that was anyway going to open due to #TrumpVaccines.)@WHCOS — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 27, 2022

The Biden admin comparing a re-opened economy to what was happening during lockdowns and shutdowns mostly caused by Democrats is as disingenuous as it gets.

