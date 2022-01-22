Earlier this month the mysterious right-wing group Patriot Front made an appearance at a March for Life event in Chicago. In December, a group of 150 to perhaps 200 members of the group were photographed getting out of U-Hauls in matching clothing before marching on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

In spite of all that there seems to be little media interest in digging deep to find out what’s really going on with this group and who its members are. There is, however, plenty of interest in videos that purport to show Patriot Front members using Nazi language and gestures. One that is said to have been leaked is making the rounds. Does this seem staged, or authentic?


Many people are assuming the video is authentic, but others aren’t so convinced there isn’t a lot more to what’s going on:

“Leaked,” or fed to some in the media? Speaking of “fed”:

Strange indeed.

