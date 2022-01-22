Earlier this month the mysterious right-wing group Patriot Front made an appearance at a March for Life event in Chicago. In December, a group of 150 to perhaps 200 members of the group were photographed getting out of U-Hauls in matching clothing before marching on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

In spite of all that there seems to be little media interest in digging deep to find out what’s really going on with this group and who its members are. There is, however, plenty of interest in videos that purport to show Patriot Front members using Nazi language and gestures. One that is said to have been leaked is making the rounds. Does this seem staged, or authentic?

Patriot Front had its data leaked. This video sums them up pretty nicely: Camera on: We aren’t Nazis! Camera off: “Seig fucking Heil, let’s fucking go! I can say that now that it’s (the video) over.” pic.twitter.com/QgvyfG3qKg — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) January 21, 2022

If you think nobody would be this blatant or careless, you haven’t read their chat logs yet. Patriot Front members chronicled their crimes in private chats, which have now been leaked.https://t.co/0QKaCO77U2 — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) January 22, 2022





Many people are assuming the video is authentic, but others aren’t so convinced there isn’t a lot more to what’s going on:

This feels staged as hell — Mr. Medina 🇺🇸🇻🇪🇨🇱 (@thatonemedina) January 22, 2022

“Leaked,” or fed to some in the media? Speaking of “fed”:

Everyone knows these are feds. https://t.co/Kn58t0PGX4 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 22, 2022

Not at all feds! Take seriously this very organic and real group of people with no affiliation with the FBI. https://t.co/jbatUNDbNl — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 22, 2022

so incredibly casual now that the video is over but still don't take off their masks? yeah, ok — Nathan Klein (@NathanKleinDC) January 22, 2022

Is anyone actually falling for this? — Jacob Bloom (@JacobBloom31) January 22, 2022

Holy moly — this is the phoniest of the phony phony things ever. All your sensors are broken bro. Broke. https://t.co/1SOfk7MB2k — Irene F. Irene (@irenefingirene) January 22, 2022

They drop their hats, glasses, and pretense … but not the masks. How convenient. — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) January 22, 2022

And the "leaked" bit at the end just happens to affirm the left wing narrative. 🤔 — Lord Explosion Murder (@GenghisKhet) January 22, 2022

Weird how even though it's "leaked" they never uncover their faces… — Ollie Mathews (@OllieMathews14) January 22, 2022

Strange indeed.

