During his press conference yesterday, President Biden said that the upcoming November midterm elections “could easily be illegitimate.” This morning Jen Psaki went on TV in an attempt to do some cleanup, which is a chore that continued at today’s briefing:

.@PressSec reiterates at briefing that @POTUS did not mean to cast doubt on legitimacy of the upcoming 2022 midterm election in his remarks yesterday — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) January 20, 2022

Just like Biden claiming he didn’t compare opponents of the “voting rights” bill to segregationists, Psaki tried to make everybody believe they didn’t hear Biden say that thing that he clearly said:

Jen Psaki claims that Joe Biden was not questioning the legitimacy of future elections in his press conference yesterday. "He was actually attempting to make the opposite point." pic.twitter.com/3JJzsVNFHM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 20, 2022

Jen Psaki is almost at a loss for words when a reporter DIRECTLY quotes Joe Biden casting doubt on the integrity of future elections. pic.twitter.com/7tENsnD6Dm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 20, 2022

Is anybody buying any of this?

Let me translate this: Jen Psaki got a very angry call from the DCCC https://t.co/LgFKl03GU2 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 20, 2022

Maybe Psaki should pass that along to Kamala Harris and other Dems:

He did it twice. And then his Vice President did it. https://t.co/LgFKl03GU2 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 20, 2022

And Jim Clyburn. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 20, 2022

When the Democrats win = Fairest elections in history!

When the Democrats lose = Voter suppression because of racist Republicans!

Such a lie by her. Biden was not talking about Trump. Not at all. https://t.co/xSvlRZ6YRV — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 20, 2022

So what do we need that so-called “voting rights bill” for? https://t.co/tUdCH9txEw — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) January 20, 2022

Your ears misunderstood what he was yelling at you. https://t.co/E7iY1JvXvN — PodiatristRonaRon (@PodiatristRon) January 20, 2022

Here’s what Biden said yesterday: “The increase in the prospect of (future elections) being illegitimate is in direct proportion to us not being able to get these (voting) reforms passed.” How else can this be interpreted? https://t.co/uBD55O4sYp — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 20, 2022

Hey, are we gonna believe Psaki or our lying eyes and ears?

.@PeterAlexander: Yes or no, if all remains at it is now, does Biden believe the midterms will be legitimate?@PressSec says "yes." Peter: Even if there are no changes to voting laws, going forward, Biden is still confident elections this fall will be legitimate? Psaki: "Yes." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 20, 2022

We’ll hold onto this one just in case Republicans win big in November.

