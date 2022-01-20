During his press conference yesterday, President Biden said that the upcoming November midterm elections “could easily be illegitimate.” This morning Jen Psaki went on TV in an attempt to do some cleanup, which is a chore that continued at today’s briefing:

Just like Biden claiming he didn’t compare opponents of the “voting rights” bill to segregationists, Psaki tried to make everybody believe they didn’t hear Biden say that thing that he clearly said:

Is anybody buying any of this?

Maybe Psaki should pass that along to Kamala Harris and other Dems:

When the Democrats win = Fairest elections in history!

When the Democrats lose = Voter suppression because of racist Republicans!

Hey, are we gonna believe Psaki or our lying eyes and ears?

We’ll hold onto this one just in case Republicans win big in November.

