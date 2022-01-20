Thanks to 52 U.S. senators last night, it’s looking increasingly like the remaining elements of the Biden agenda are toast. However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hasn’t given up and even floated changing the name of “Build Back Better” legislation in the apparent hopes of fooling people into thinking it’s something different.

Whatever ends up happening, over in the House, Nancy Pelosi did some serious buttering up of her Dem colleagues, and this one comes with a beverage warning:

.@SpeakerPelosi: House Democrats represent "the greatest collection of intellect, integrity, and imagination” anywhere pic.twitter.com/EiGXaviQZj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2022

Somebody thinks very highly of herself and her colleagues.

Though maybe we’ll go ahead and concur with Pelosi on the House Dems’ having great imaginations that allow them to lie with such ease.

As if we needed more proof she’s drinking on the job. https://t.co/Z3VDphMrAk — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 20, 2022

Who says the art of standup comedy is dead? https://t.co/qbIsfvK27H — Ilan Levine (@IlanYLevine) January 20, 2022

If I showed up for work drunk, I'd be fired. https://t.co/hKrgH2udHb — AIicia (@So_Unamused) January 20, 2022

Pride goes before destruction, a haughty spirit before the fall. https://t.co/cmjdFyUfoH — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 20, 2022

She is insane. We are being governed by insane people. https://t.co/rXXLAoTdbd — Constitution First! 🇺🇸 (@nwgsrider) January 20, 2022

Pelosi also reminded Democrat lawmakers that they need to be prepared to throw a punch — for the children:

Pelosi riffs from calling America a “caste system” to telling lawmakers they “have to be prepared to throw a punch — for the children” pic.twitter.com/7wRtc1SOKa — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2022

“Throw a punch — for the children!” The DNC should put that on a t-shirt.

