Thanks to 52 U.S. senators last night, it’s looking increasingly like the remaining elements of the Biden agenda are toast. However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hasn’t given up and even floated changing the name of “Build Back Better” legislation in the apparent hopes of fooling people into thinking it’s something different.

Whatever ends up happening, over in the House, Nancy Pelosi did some serious buttering up of her Dem colleagues, and this one comes with a beverage warning:

Somebody thinks very highly of herself and her colleagues.

Though maybe we’ll go ahead and concur with Pelosi on the House Dems’ having great imaginations that allow them to lie with such ease.

Pelosi also reminded Democrat lawmakers that they need to be prepared to throw a punch — for the children:

“Throw a punch — for the children!” The DNC should put that on a t-shirt.

