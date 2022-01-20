With large parts of the Biden agenda stalled in the Senate, Democrat leadership is now discussing their options. One strategy House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly said today involves calling it something other than “Build Back Better”:

Maybe the Dems will just keep changing the name on the package until enough people are convinced that the contents are different as well.

Maybe “This doesn’t suck as bad as the other one just trust us” would do the trick?

