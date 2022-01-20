With large parts of the Biden agenda stalled in the Senate, Democrat leadership is now discussing their options. One strategy House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly said today involves calling it something other than “Build Back Better”:

Pelosi says that splitting up BBB into multiple bills won't work because of Dems are working thru reconciliation process. She does say the party will have to slim back the bill — Andy Duehren (@aduehren) January 20, 2022

"We may have to rename it," Pelosi says of BBB — Andy Duehren (@aduehren) January 20, 2022

Good luck with that, Dems!

Yeah, the name was the problem. 🤣 — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) January 20, 2022

this was definitely the problem with it https://t.co/SgYL6YIywB — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) January 20, 2022

As a veteran marketing, branding, and communications consultant, I can assure you the issue was not with the naming convention. https://t.co/6t9yprdG0y — SeriouslySmall 🎯 (@SeriouslySmall) January 20, 2022

Maybe the Dems will just keep changing the name on the package until enough people are convinced that the contents are different as well.

The “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Better” Act? — Wyatt McIntyre (@wyattmcintyre) January 20, 2022

Build Back Betterer. That should do it — NH (@TwoQuoque) January 20, 2022

Maybe “This doesn’t suck as bad as the other one just trust us” would do the trick?

Anti inflation fighter is a good name https://t.co/7Fi6enuWNo — YIMBY aktion 🇺🇸🇩🇪🥑🌹 (@opinion_left) January 20, 2022

It was his campaign slogan! https://t.co/h9HK0CMGFC — Jante’s Litigator (@N_dee_eigh) January 20, 2022

tell me this isn't a line from veep https://t.co/0HYKLEZE6F — the hot dam historian (@varsha_venkat_) January 20, 2022

