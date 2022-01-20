Deleted tweets from Democrats are all the rage today following yesterday’s Senate vote that has sent the Left into apoplectic fits.

Hillary Clinton, who knows a bit about deleting things, got in on the act after a tweet about yesterday’s vote:

Incorrect numbers and race-baiting — it’s a Hillary two-fer!

Trending

Aaaand it’s gone.

No kidding!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: deleted tweetsfilibusterHillary Clinton

Recommended Twitchy Video