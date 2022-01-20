Deleted tweets from Democrats are all the rage today following yesterday’s Senate vote that has sent the Left into apoplectic fits.

Hillary Clinton, who knows a bit about deleting things, got in on the act after a tweet about yesterday’s vote:

Incorrect numbers and race-baiting — it’s a Hillary two-fer!

🚨🚨🚨🚨Hillary Clinton seems to have DELETED a tweet responding to last night's filibuster vote…. and in it she accused "forty-eight Republicans and two Democrats" of blocking the right of Black Americans to vote. Screenshots attached. pic.twitter.com/DnHnwg05Ww — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) January 20, 2022

Aaaand it’s gone.

Deleting a tweet from inside a thread is super conspicuous. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 20, 2022

And she probably only deleted it because the numbers were wrong — Tony (@realtonysm1th) January 20, 2022

They keep on deleting their posts 😳🤡 https://t.co/SF7vAKeDS3 — Damir Fazlić (@FazlicDamir) January 20, 2022

She wants to run again. You just know it! 🤣 https://t.co/WR2fRTZCZ6 — ArcadiaX65 (@ArcadiaX1013) January 20, 2022

Amazing she deleted this tweet but not the birthday one. — Andrés Vera (@veraciraptor) January 20, 2022

No kidding!

