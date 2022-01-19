Earlier today we told you about the Real Clear Politics’ polling average that has President Biden reaching a new low in approval. However, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough tweeted an attempt to ease Democrat fears by saying that Biden could be the next Bill Clinton:

In January 1996, Bill Clinton’s approval rating was 42%. Only 24% thought America was headed in the right direction. 74% said wrong direction. Bob Dole beat Clinton in a head-to-head matchup. Ten months later, Clinton would become the first Democrat since FDR to win re-election. pic.twitter.com/J6y5GolvAb — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 19, 2022

First of all, we’ll be surprised if Biden even runs for re-election, and the comparisons just don’t seem to be there:

How old was Clinton? How old is Biden? https://t.co/wqvRVo5pqd — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) January 19, 2022

Biden isn't a Boomer that other Boomers were desperate to turn into another Kennedy though. https://t.co/6k7B97K7b7 — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) January 19, 2022

Joe Biden is not Bill Clinton, and Bob Dole — God rest his soul — is not Ron DeSantis. The issues of the day are also vastly different than what they were in 1996. Otherwise, it’s a spot on comparison. https://t.co/ipBHn4afya — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) January 19, 2022

So you're telling the Republicans not to nominate Bob Dole https://t.co/Y0yCedh67O — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 19, 2022

@JoeNBC – Yet here we are with the worst Presidential performance in recent history on all fronts. https://t.co/ff99A2pogT — Jimbo (@1mrighthere) January 19, 2022

Ross P sniping away at Dole from the right helped Clinton. Your point? https://t.co/zMaFXSKy6B — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 19, 2022

Joe Scarborough is comparing Bill Clinton in the prime of his life to a feeble Biden. Lmao. https://t.co/hbHX0nevCe — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) January 19, 2022

For Biden fans, big stretches seem to be all they’ve got.

