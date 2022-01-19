Earlier today we told you about the Real Clear Politics’ polling average that has President Biden reaching a new low in approval. However, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough tweeted an attempt to ease Democrat fears by saying that Biden could be the next Bill Clinton:

First of all, we’ll be surprised if Biden even runs for re-election, and the comparisons just don’t seem to be there:

Trending

For Biden fans, big stretches seem to be all they’ve got.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Biden approvalbill clintonJoe BidenJoe Scarborough

Recommended Twitchy Video