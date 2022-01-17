Immediately after police entered Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas and killed the man who was holding four people hostage (three were safely rescued after one had been released), the Associated Press cited an FBI official and put out this story:

Compare that with the latest statement from the FBI that Fox News’ Shannon Bream shared:

That’s quite a shift within a span of 24 to 36 hours.

Trending

No it isn’t.

The FBI (with some help from elsewhere) might still by trying to settle on a final spin.

Possibly!

