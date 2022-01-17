Immediately after police entered Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas and killed the man who was holding four people hostage (three were safely rescued after one had been released), the Associated Press cited an FBI official and put out this story:

BREAKING: The FBI says the Texas synagogue hostage taker's demands were specifically focused on issue not connected to the Jewish community. https://t.co/PUxQkIwejx — The Associated Press (@AP) January 16, 2022

Compare that with the latest statement from the FBI that Fox News’ Shannon Bream shared:

Newest FBI statement on Colleyville just in – per Fox’s @JakeBGibson: “This is a terrorism-related matter, in which the Jewish community was targeted, and is being investigated by the Joint Terrorism Task Force.” — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 17, 2022

That’s quite a shift within a span of 24 to 36 hours.

Why did the public have to force them into admitting this? https://t.co/BlRiEdnaf0 — John Curry (@JohnCur82027926) January 17, 2022

That’s not what they said at first https://t.co/mg6YdAuxD2 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 17, 2022

No it isn’t.

The FBI focus group didn’t go well. https://t.co/03Kz6JZJUI — Vincent Parry, An Intense American (@VincentParry2) January 17, 2022

This statement was made because of the public’s pushback. More Americans are realizing that the FBI acts solely as an enforcement arm of the Biden regime and Democratic Party—GOP must make this a central campaign issue this year https://t.co/D1TppRrfbW — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) January 17, 2022

Original messaging will be seen 10,000x. Original let media news orgs run with it for a day, they won’t print the update. Rinse, repeat. — Don’t Be The Onion (@DontBeTheOnion) January 17, 2022

FBI is seeing how successful the CDC has been so they're taking pages from the flip-flop playbook. — Cathi Warren (@CathiKingWarren) January 17, 2022

The FBI (with some help from elsewhere) might still by trying to settle on a final spin.

Someone got a chewing out today https://t.co/I9Y2WzniRJ — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 17, 2022

Possibly!

