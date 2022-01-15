Saturday evening we told you that a man was holding hostages at Beth Israel Temple in Colleyville, Texas. Reports said that four people were being held, and the hostage-taker is said to be is the brother of “Lady al Qaeda” Aafia Siddiqui.

There is a bit of good news at this time, as the Associated Press is reporting one of the hostages has been released:

This evening, White House press secretary Jen Psaki sent a tweet that many consider to be lacking in some not-so-small details:

The “Dallas area”? That seems a bit vague.

Not at this time.


The lack of more details from Psaki may or may not be due to narrative reasons.

Psaki’s tweet after the Waukesha massacre called it a “tragic situation”:

We’re praying that the hostage situation at the Beth Israel Temple gets resolved peacefully.

