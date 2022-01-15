Saturday evening we told you that a man was holding hostages at Beth Israel Temple in Colleyville, Texas. Reports said that four people were being held, and the hostage-taker is said to be is the brother of “Lady al Qaeda” Aafia Siddiqui.

There is a bit of good news at this time, as the Associated Press is reporting one of the hostages has been released:

BREAKING: Police say one hostage has been released uninjured from a Dallas-area synagogue where a man had been holding four people. https://t.co/scjVo8Igeq — The Associated Press (@AP) January 16, 2022

This evening, White House press secretary Jen Psaki sent a tweet that many consider to be lacking in some not-so-small details:

.@POTUS has been briefed about the developing hostage situation in the Dallas area. He will continue to receive updates from his senior team as the situation develops. Senior members of the national security team are also in touch with federal law enforcement leadership. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) January 15, 2022

The “Dallas area”? That seems a bit vague.

Any other details about where this is occurring, Jen? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 15, 2022

Not at this time.

By “in the Dallas area” you mean “in a Dallas area synagogue,” right? https://t.co/Gwe8EzIKRj — Leah✨ (@leahfeld_) January 16, 2022

it’s not “in the dallas area”, it’s in a synagogue https://t.co/WqIrpjPSKc — check rts (@wongkaahye) January 16, 2022



https://twitter.com/SandraK113/status/1482501222984781827

It’s a “situation” in “the Dallas area.” That’s it, no other interesting aspects to this? https://t.co/iUhGJjF9ZV — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 15, 2022

The lack of more details from Psaki may or may not be due to narrative reasons.

Um. You're missing the words "Jews" and "Synagogue". https://t.co/FYjuJVXecj — Bryan E. Leib (@Bryan_E_Leib) January 15, 2022

“In the Dallas area” It’s a synagogue, Jen. https://t.co/xapU2nt5gu — Mike Hahn 🚀 (@mikehahn_) January 16, 2022

Why no word of Jews or synagogue? 🤔 https://t.co/gHbhAoB0KL — Heisenfeldberg (@Heisenfeldberg) January 16, 2022

Can we circle back on the domestic terrorism thing. Sweetie. https://t.co/6YNZLOP4KL — kvpopockv 💀 (@CyberWonton) January 16, 2022

In the same sense a truck ran into parade attendees. https://t.co/7XP8Vxj13N — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) January 15, 2022

Psaki’s tweet after the Waukesha massacre called it a “tragic situation”:

.@POTUS was briefed last night on the tragic situation in Waukesha and he will receive regular updates. Our team is in close touch with local officials to offer any support and assistance needed. Our hearts are with the families and the entire community. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) November 22, 2021

We’re praying that the hostage situation at the Beth Israel Temple gets resolved peacefully.

