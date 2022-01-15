Police and SWAT teams are in place around a synagogue in Texas, where a man has reportedly taken four hostages, including the rabbi, during Shabbat services.

At least part of the incident was broadcast on the synagogue’s live stream:

It’s being reported that the hostage-taker is Pakistani and brother to Aafia Siddiqui, who has close links to Al Qaeda.

We’ll update this breaking news post as further developments occur.

Update:

Bad news for the guy in the Wajahat Ali post who was taking bets it was a white supremacist:

 

