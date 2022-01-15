Police and SWAT teams are in place around a synagogue in Texas, where a man has reportedly taken four hostages, including the rabbi, during Shabbat services.

#BREAKING: Hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel Temple in Colleyville, Texas. The gunman apparently entered the synagogue during Shabbat services. pic.twitter.com/JwiC5zYZI8 — Adir Krafman (@adirkrafman) January 15, 2022

At least part of the incident was broadcast on the synagogue’s live stream:

There is a synagogue full of worshippers in Texas being held hostage. The entire audio of the incident is being broadcast on Facebook Live, in-real time, through the synagogue's Facebook page. Praying that this concludes without any violence. https://t.co/HSF01Octbk — (((ben))) (@btdecker) January 15, 2022

Breaking: Federal & local law enforcement are responding to a hostage situation at a synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas. Before the service live stream was taken down, the suspect, Muhammad Siddiqui, could be heard talking about #Islam & that he had bombs. https://t.co/G6uItwz6aX https://t.co/T6fJLmshCa — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 15, 2022

It’s being reported that the hostage-taker is Pakistani and brother to Aafia Siddiqui, who has close links to Al Qaeda.

ABC News’ @AaronKatersky broke details about the synagogue hostage taker in Colleyville, Texas. Muhammad is reportedly the brother of jailed jihadist terrorist, Aafia Siddiqui. pic.twitter.com/sTPMShcLJc — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 15, 2022

UPDATE: Synagogue Hostage Situation, #Texas • 4 Hostages inc Rabbi

• Suspect wants release of jailed Jihadist Affia Sidiqqui (ABC,NBC)

• Dallas deploying >Police to Colleyville; FBI,Swat on scene

• Biden briefed

• Situation ongoing since 11:30 local https://t.co/pMdSameCWE — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 15, 2022

"The situation gets way more complicated." Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) speaks with @yasminv about the implications of the Texas synagogue hostage suspect demanding the release of “a major terrorism suspect,” Aafia Siddiqui, from federal prison. pic.twitter.com/EGrA2n1C4f — Yasmin Vossoughian Reports (@YasminMSNBC) January 15, 2022

Brother of this Pakistani terrorist has takes hostages at a synagogue in Texas, United States. Aafia Siddiqui who is serving 86 years sentence has had close links with Al Qaeda. And Taliban and ISIS would do anything to get her freedom. Read more here: https://t.co/H3eSx8zyXz pic.twitter.com/lByCQTxmmR — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 15, 2022

We’ll update this breaking news post as further developments occur.

* * *

Update:

NBC News: The hostage taker at the synagogue in Texas had the rabbi call a different rabbi in New York City. The purpose of the call was to again demand the release of Aafia Siddiqui. The New York City based rabbi called 9-1-1 and the NYPD is well aware of the incident. (1/2) — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) January 15, 2022

Update:

Bad news for the guy in the Wajahat Ali post who was taking bets it was a white supremacist:

Terrorist identified as Muhammad Siddiqui, brother of Aafia Siddiqui who is serving an 86 year prison sentence for attempting to kill US military personnel. He claims he has bombs and is demanding the release of his sister Aafia from prison pic.twitter.com/GSK8FiLH5J — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) January 15, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video