During yesterday’s briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced some breaking news:

As Biden’s approval continues to be in a downward spiral, the White House on Friday had the president out touting his infrastructure plan while Psaki announced a rare press conference.

Even though we’re pretty sure the reporters called on will have been selected in advance (and possibly had their questions screened ahead of time), it would be nice if a reporter could ask Biden about the reason behind this bit of White House theater:

Not only has Biden spoken from the fake White House set (which is in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building across the street from the actual WH), but it features digital windows that can make the background outside appear to be anything they want (including container ships or snowy weather).

If Biden were to be asked about the fake set, it’s likely his answer would be to blame the unvaccinated and blockage of “voting rights” legislation.

