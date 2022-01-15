During yesterday’s briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced some breaking news:

PSAKI: “I have a little bit of news for all of you; next Wednesday, the president will hold a formal press conference at 4 p.m. in the afternoon.”pic.twitter.com/5MivxmXjj7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 14, 2022

As Biden’s approval continues to be in a downward spiral, the White House on Friday had the president out touting his infrastructure plan while Psaki announced a rare press conference.

Even though we’re pretty sure the reporters called on will have been selected in advance (and possibly had their questions screened ahead of time), it would be nice if a reporter could ask Biden about the reason behind this bit of White House theater:

Has anyone asked Joe Biden why he prefers to use a Fake White House set across the street over the real thing? — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 14, 2022

Not only has Biden spoken from the fake White House set (which is in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building across the street from the actual WH), but it features digital windows that can make the background outside appear to be anything they want (including container ships or snowy weather).

I've been wondering the same thing. https://t.co/7kZxVFyYlf — Christian (@ChristianCamara) January 15, 2022

At this point, i don't think they ask him anything… his handlers just tell him what to do. — Michael K. Bernstein (@MikeKBernstein) January 14, 2022

If Biden were to be asked about the fake set, it’s likely his answer would be to blame the unvaccinated and blockage of “voting rights” legislation.

