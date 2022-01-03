President Biden arrived back in Washington, DC today after some vacay time at his Delaware beach house. The snow was falling hard when Biden got out of the plane, but at least the snow wasn’t able to spread or contract any viruses because the president had a mask on:

President Biden braces against the snow and wind as he deplaned Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews during severe winter weather. pic.twitter.com/aRjy6pWH8s — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) January 3, 2022

One of the last times we remember Biden speaking from the fake White House set there were container ships shown in the digital windows for remarks about the supply chain problem. For Biden’s speech today, since there’s a lot of snow falling in Washington, DC and surrounding areas, here’s what the fake windows are showing:

The fake digital window screens on Biden’s artificial White House set in the executive office building are playing footage of snow falling at the White House pic.twitter.com/hJQvmYVEbs — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 3, 2022

Has there been an explanation for why they built a fake White House set for Biden across the street from the real White House? The other day there were shipping containers outside the window. Today it’s a winter wonderland. Just bizarre and phony. pic.twitter.com/LbLIvrlc3Z — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) January 3, 2022

Mr Biden’s fake neighborhood has fake snow in the fake window.

The meat industry would rather see a fat beef, pork or mutton. #EndOfStatement ✌️ pic.twitter.com/mZWrUC1Mfb — J'neen (@jneen_sez) January 3, 2022

You can’t make this stuff up!

If this meeting were held in the Cabinet Room off the Oval Office, you would not need a fake screen to simulate the real snow across the street from Biden’s White House set… https://t.co/KEe62dSdRJ — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) January 3, 2022

Did we ever get an answer as to why they're using that weird TV set instead, say, the Oval Office or press room? — Allan (@AllanRicharz) January 3, 2022

digital "winter of severe illness and death" https://t.co/tLko2NMrpI — Into a Brighter Future 2022 (@neorecusant) January 3, 2022

