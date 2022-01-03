President Biden arrived back in Washington, DC today after some vacay time at his Delaware beach house. The snow was falling hard when Biden got out of the plane, but at least the snow wasn’t able to spread or contract any viruses because the president had a mask on:

One of the last times we remember Biden speaking from the fake White House set there were container ships shown in the digital windows for remarks about the supply chain problem. For Biden’s speech today, since there’s a lot of snow falling in Washington, DC and surrounding areas, here’s what the fake windows are showing:

You can’t make this stuff up!

