We told you earlier about CNN noticing that President Biden had a “week from hell,” and now Axios has a story saying that this administration has “bombed big time”:

In the two months since signing the $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law, Biden has by almost every measure bombed big time on the things that matter most.https://t.co/WqdtPVE8Wh — Axios (@axios) January 14, 2022

White House chief of staff Ron Klain decided to just tweet through it and hope everybody believes him over their lying eyes:

Or, maybe some facts about last 30 days: – Unemployment dropped to 3.9%

– Fastest drop in unemployment in US history

– Topped 200m Americans vaccinated

– Hit the all-time record for Americans with health insurance (thanks to Rescue Plan) https://t.co/g03OJlECCq — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) January 14, 2022

It’s going so great that Biden’s approval is in the low 30s.

Tweet through it, Ron. — Eric Phillips (@ericfromoregon) January 14, 2022

everything's fine, you're doing great Ron — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) January 14, 2022

Number of free Covid tests mailed by the govt in the past 30 days: 0

Number of websites created for free Covid tests: 0

Number of tests available if the FDA just lets Amazon ship them to the USA: 1 billion + https://t.co/58pyk9GccK — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 14, 2022

Does Klain realize one of his retweets was mentioned in the SCOTUS decision? Just wondering.

dude, stop tweeting. you make everything worse. https://t.co/o50nLfDCZ0 — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) January 14, 2022

Are these people stupid, insane, or just hate Americans so much they continually LIE about the GD State of the Union since these morons took it over? https://t.co/1a4gmPEhf0 — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) January 14, 2022

He forgot to mention all time highs is Covid cases!!! President Biden is crushing Covid!!! https://t.co/npCAjidZqR — I should start a podcast (@IvermectinUcraz) January 14, 2022

Wait, that virus that Biden promised to “shut down” is still around? Go figure!

you are always good for a laugh trying to spin positive out of your total disaster!🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/4DuaWiI7Un — NancyLew (@nancylew13) January 14, 2022

GP Or, maybe some facts about the last 30 days: -Unemployment not back to pre-pandemic levels

-Unemployment not back to pre-pandemic levels, again

-456,000 COVID deaths under Biden, more than Trump

-millions of Americans forced onto crappy Obamacare https://t.co/TDTAgGP7nF — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 14, 2022

Inflation is highest in 40 years, gas is nearly $4 / gallon, grocery store shelves are bare, and Biden’s Chief of Staff doesn’t see an issue. https://t.co/TgYCrskJvU — Matt Rinaldi (@MattRinaldiTX) January 14, 2022

“All is well” according to the Biden White House.

Recommended Twitchy Video