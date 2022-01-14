We told you earlier about CNN noticing that President Biden had a “week from hell,” and now Axios has a story saying that this administration has “bombed big time”:

White House chief of staff Ron Klain decided to just tweet through it and hope everybody believes him over their lying eyes:

It’s going so great that Biden’s approval is in the low 30s.

Trending

Does Klain realize one of his retweets was mentioned in the SCOTUS decision? Just wondering.

Wait, that virus that Biden promised to “shut down” is still around? Go figure!

“All is well” according to the Biden White House.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19inflationJoe BidenRon KlainU.S. economy

Recommended Twitchy Video