As we told you earlier, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to halt the Biden administration’s OSHA vaccine mandate.

As it turns out, Biden chief of staff played a role in getting the mandate blocked thanks to one of his notorious retweets:

Justice Neil Gorsuch has clearly been paying attention to Klain’s retweets.

The Biden White House might want to take the Twitter away from Klain for a while.

Another day brings with it another unconstitutional Biden overreach that has been blocked. And this is the president who wanted everybody to believe Trump was a threat to the Constitution? The projection is real.

