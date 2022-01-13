As we told you earlier, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to halt the Biden administration’s OSHA vaccine mandate.

As it turns out, Biden chief of staff played a role in getting the mandate blocked thanks to one of his notorious retweets:

Props to Biden chief of staff @RonaldKlain, whose idiotic retweet characterizing the illegal vaxx mandate as a "work-around" for the federal government to force vaccination found its way into the concurring SCOTUS opinion nuking the vaxx mandate. pic.twitter.com/xMpSmX7rOW — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 13, 2022

Justice Neil Gorsuch has clearly been paying attention to Klain’s retweets.

The Biden White House might want to take the Twitter away from Klain for a while.

Another day brings with it another unconstitutional Biden overreach that has been blocked. And this is the president who wanted everybody to believe Trump was a threat to the Constitution? The projection is real.

