The hits just keep on coming for President Biden. The latest example is the Supreme Court blocking the Biden administration’s OSHA vaccine mandate:

BREAKING: SCOTUS has struck down Joe Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate for private employers. 🚨🚨🚨 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 13, 2022

However, the Court is allowing a mandate for people in certain professions to go forward:

BREAKING: #SCOTUS puts OSHA workplace on hold, allows vaccine mandate for health care workers. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 13, 2022

Stay tuned.

