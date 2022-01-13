The hits just keep on coming for President Biden. The latest example is the Supreme Court blocking the Biden administration’s OSHA vaccine mandate:
BREAKING: SCOTUS has struck down Joe Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate for private employers.
🚨🚨🚨
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 13, 2022
However, the Court is allowing a mandate for people in certain professions to go forward:
BREAKING: #SCOTUS puts OSHA workplace on hold, allows vaccine mandate for health care workers.
— Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 13, 2022
Stay tuned.
