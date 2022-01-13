Yesterday we told you about the latest Quinnipiac poll that has President Biden’s approval rating at 33 percent.

Looking at the last several Quinnipiac polls on Biden’s approval will give you a real “how it started/how it’s going” vibe. Caution: Watch for falling numbers:

President Biden's overall approval rating in the last seven Quinnipiac polls: 49%, 46%, 42%, 38%, 37%, 36%, 33%. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) January 12, 2022

Ouch! And Biden’s day just got even worse with the Supreme Court blocking the OSHA vaccine mandate and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s refusal to join other Dems in nuking the filibuster.

Shouldn't they have waited to see if boxes of poll responses with 100% approval ratings for Biden magically appeared at 2AM before announcing these results? https://t.co/dwdleMTFn3 — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 13, 2022

I'm sure another speech referring to most Americans as racists and segregationists will turn this right around. https://t.co/GIqyZCizA6 — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 13, 2022

What’s amazing is that the Biden White House’s response is to double down on the things that have put the president’s approval into a full-blown death spiral.

How low will joe go https://t.co/FkrzIqoT0R — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) January 13, 2022

Rep. Claudia Tenney is waiting for a couple of lines to intersect:

The inflation rate is poised to eclipse Joe Biden’s approval rating. — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) January 13, 2022

It could happen.

