Yesterday we told you about the latest Quinnipiac poll that has President Biden’s approval rating at 33 percent.

Looking at the last several Quinnipiac polls on Biden’s approval will give you a real “how it started/how it’s going” vibe. Caution: Watch for falling numbers:

Ouch! And Biden’s day just got even worse with the Supreme Court blocking the OSHA vaccine mandate and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s refusal to join other Dems in nuking the filibuster.

What’s amazing is that the Biden White House’s response is to double down on the things that have put the president’s approval into a full-blown death spiral.

Rep. Claudia Tenney is waiting for a couple of lines to intersect:

It could happen.

