President Biden’s 2020 promise to “shut down the virus” if elected president is now smoldering on the ash heap of broken promises, and his approval rating continues to spiral downward.

Just coincidentally, the Associated Press has issued new guidance to their reporters covering Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations:

"The AP has recently told its editors and reporters to avoid emphasizing case counts in stories about the disease. That means, for example, no more stories focused solely on a particular country or state setting a one-day record for number of cases"https://t.co/cFCc59K8Gi — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 12, 2022

"Even the usefulness of those [hospitalization] numbers has been called into question in recent days. In many cases, hospitalizations are incidental: there are people being admitted for other reasons and are surprised to find they test positive for COVID" — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 12, 2022

Well, isn’t that interesting timing!

Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is among those who think the same thing:

Interesting that the AP only issues this guidance AFTER California and New York start breaking case records every day. They didn't have the same approach to reporting on Florida. American Pravda. https://t.co/HiLHcIMGuh — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 12, 2022

The MSM — Associated Press included — couldn’t be more predictable if the tried.

They're not changing their reporting because of Omicron. They're changing their reporting because of the election. It's just the excuse they're using. — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) January 12, 2022

Not remotely suspicious at all … nope! https://t.co/Oxz4Wt6tYv — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) January 12, 2022

It’s a total mystery, right?

I wonder when The Famous Jeffrey Z told his CNN minions to stop showing their COVID death clock on screen…https://t.co/ZWBz3NSPBU — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) January 12, 2022

There’s is absolutely no way that would happen if Donald Trump was still in the Whitehouse. Zero chance. https://t.co/F5axDRdNxu — Michael Biundo (@MichaelBiundo) January 12, 2022

The pivot has begun. 🤣 https://t.co/QZ4w6VRpSd — Merry Christmas 🎄CPA (@magicalmomU7) January 12, 2022

As if we didn’t know this would happen. Do they continue to pump fear or cover for the White House?? https://t.co/cgL5yELFho — Steve Winbun (@SWinbun) January 12, 2022

We’ve reached quite a quandary crossroads for the Democrats’ media water carriers.

The latest poll certainly seems to have ignited a bit of panic.

