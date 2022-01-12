President Biden’s 2020 promise to “shut down the virus” if elected president is now smoldering on the ash heap of broken promises, and his approval rating continues to spiral downward.

Just coincidentally, the Associated Press has issued new guidance to their reporters covering Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations:

Well, isn’t that interesting timing!

Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is among those who think the same thing:

The MSM — Associated Press included — couldn’t be more predictable if the tried.

It’s a total mystery, right?

We’ve reached quite a quandary crossroads for the Democrats’ media water carriers.

The latest poll certainly seems to have ignited a bit of panic.

