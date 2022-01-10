Over the weekend, United Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten had a thread on Twitter where she claimed that parents love the steps her union is taking to “ensure safe learning environments” by not rushing to open many schools to in-person learning. Weingarten apparently knew that parents would love her tweets so much that she shut off the replies. Meanwhile, other Democrats are realizing how politically damaging this is, and are really hoping nobody remembers what they supported for a year-and-a-half.

Here’s Dr. Zeke Emanuel joining the mass pivot:

Better late than never?

Emanuel commented that he agreed with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who has publicly said that “kids need to be back in school” as she battles with the Chicago Teachers Union about reopening schools in the city.

“I agree with Mayor Lightfoot that kids have to be in school,” said Emanuel, “and we know that virtual learning did not work. It was a failure across the country and we kept kids out way too long.”

Gee, where have we heard that before?

Trending

And they really hope nobody notices what’s going on here.

It’s been about politics the whole time. Hopefully voters don’t forget that when November rolls around.

This has been all about teacher’s unions and not “science.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19School closuresschoolsteachers unionsZeke Emanuel

Recommended Twitchy Video