Over the weekend, United Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten had a thread on Twitter where she claimed that parents love the steps her union is taking to “ensure safe learning environments” by not rushing to open many schools to in-person learning. Weingarten apparently knew that parents would love her tweets so much that she shut off the replies. Meanwhile, other Democrats are realizing how politically damaging this is, and are really hoping nobody remembers what they supported for a year-and-a-half.

Here’s Dr. Zeke Emanuel joining the mass pivot:

"We know that virtual learning did not work. It was a failure across the country and we kept kids out way too long," Dr. Zeke Emanuel, a former member of the Biden transition team’s Covid task force, told @Acosta. https://t.co/lrZk2vjET5 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 10, 2022

Better late than never?

Emanuel commented that he agreed with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who has publicly said that “kids need to be back in school” as she battles with the Chicago Teachers Union about reopening schools in the city. “I agree with Mayor Lightfoot that kids have to be in school,” said Emanuel, “and we know that virtual learning did not work. It was a failure across the country and we kept kids out way too long.”

Gee, where have we heard that before?

Watching all these folks get religion 18 months late about the damage inflicted by school closures is infuriating. https://t.co/t8Fveyju8V — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 10, 2022

And they really hope nobody notices what’s going on here.

We’ve known this for more than a year. The only thing that changed was the election of @GlennYoungkin and the realization that democrats will continue to be crushed at the polls if they continue to let the teachers union destroy the lives of children. https://t.co/djzohzdH7F — a newsman (@a_newsman) January 10, 2022

They are trying now to stop more school closings that will bury them in the midterms. — Sickofthisshit (@Sickoft42158988) January 10, 2022

It’s been about politics the whole time. Hopefully voters don’t forget that when November rolls around.

This was a Democrat thing. Republicans got kids back in school mostly within days or weeks. No year long lockdowns. This is STILL a Democrat problem as leftists are busy closing schools to in person learning yet again. — Cthulhu Loves You (@EyerotGaming) January 10, 2022

Once Biden realized he couldn’t fulfill his most important campaign promise, ending COVID, his allies desperately began trying to change the narrative. Many of us have been saying this for 18+ months. Get kids in school! https://t.co/XcVA7MWhVb — Nathan Sproul (@NathanSproul) January 10, 2022

We now know? We have been saying it from day one but the “experts” and “elites” couldn’t be bothered by it. — Quicklee (@FreedomDogz) January 10, 2022

This has been all about teacher’s unions and not “science.”

Recommended Twitchy Video