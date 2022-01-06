President Biden spoke this morning at the U.S. Capitol on the one-year anniversary of the 1/6 riot (which VP Kamala Harris insultingly likened to Pearl Harbor and 9/11).

Biden’s speech was the least unifying thing he’s said and done in a while, and that’s because this president’s idea of seeking “unity” is by dividing people even more. Here’s former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer helpfully pointing that out:

President Biden's forceful speech is an acknowledgment that uniting the country requires aggressively taking on those that seek to divide us for political gain and profit — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) January 6, 2022

There’s a whole lotta self-unawareness to unpack in that take.

So his strategy for uniting us is to further divide us? — Willie Williams 🇺🇸 (@BilliamThaGr8) January 6, 2022

And Democrats are quite good at that:

It’s funny to see people act like they are saying something important when it is obviously doing the exact opposite of what they intended. https://t.co/KMsTYm89jf — Bandit Uno (@uno_bandit) January 6, 2022

So when does he resign? https://t.co/zTtgKc5ZuO — The Mondolorian (@TheMondolorian) January 6, 2022

You know you're Dan Pfeiffer, right? https://t.co/EF1p54cu4K — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 6, 2022

It seems he forgot that detail, not to mention that he’s in the political party that’s as divisive as they come.

That’s got “unity” written all over it!

Since you worked for the biggest divider in our history, you would know. — mark b (@walkmanspop) January 6, 2022

So, like, every politician, plus most media outlets? https://t.co/LU9DVBeNHM — Matt Fitzgerald (@mattfitzct) January 6, 2022

So Biden wants to aggressively take on Biden? https://t.co/XY2c5EbTaM — Unvaxxedistan (@unvaxxedistan) January 6, 2022

“Former Obama senior adviser” is all you need to know about this. https://t.co/e8v25ZBcT4 — J (@LostSoul_76) January 6, 2022

"We must unite the country the way the Soviets and red Chinese do: by destroying all dissent! https://t.co/8dwdCc7aHi — Sensurround's Empty Skull 🏳️‍🌈 (@sound_hologram) January 6, 2022

He should be forceful against the DNC then. — Bob Mayfield (@BobMayfield9) January 6, 2022

Because nothing says unity like aggression. — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) January 6, 2022

LOL that would be them https://t.co/sRsvF5PZzj — James Lindsay, excellent on TV (@ConceptualJames) January 6, 2022

So, the entire administration. Can we count on their resignation immediately, or will we need to wait til thes afternoon? Tick. Tock. https://t.co/oMyJGiYMGn — Duke Of Earl (@DukeOfEarl3) January 6, 2022

