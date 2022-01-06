President Biden spoke this morning at the U.S. Capitol on the one-year anniversary of the 1/6 riot (which VP Kamala Harris insultingly likened to Pearl Harbor and 9/11).
Biden’s speech was the least unifying thing he’s said and done in a while, and that’s because this president’s idea of seeking “unity” is by dividing people even more. Here’s former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer helpfully pointing that out:
President Biden's forceful speech is an acknowledgment that uniting the country requires aggressively taking on those that seek to divide us for political gain and profit
— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) January 6, 2022
There’s a whole lotta self-unawareness to unpack in that take.
So his strategy for uniting us is to further divide us?
— Willie Williams 🇺🇸 (@BilliamThaGr8) January 6, 2022
And Democrats are quite good at that:
It’s funny to see people act like they are saying something important when it is obviously doing the exact opposite of what they intended. https://t.co/KMsTYm89jf
— Bandit Uno (@uno_bandit) January 6, 2022
So when does he resign? https://t.co/zTtgKc5ZuO
— The Mondolorian (@TheMondolorian) January 6, 2022
You know you're Dan Pfeiffer, right? https://t.co/EF1p54cu4K
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 6, 2022
It seems he forgot that detail, not to mention that he’s in the political party that’s as divisive as they come.
This him?https://t.co/hrlGfxTeC6
— Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) January 6, 2022
That’s got “unity” written all over it!
Since you worked for the biggest divider in our history, you would know.
— mark b (@walkmanspop) January 6, 2022
So, like, every politician, plus most media outlets? https://t.co/LU9DVBeNHM
— Matt Fitzgerald (@mattfitzct) January 6, 2022
So Biden wants to aggressively take on Biden? https://t.co/XY2c5EbTaM
— Unvaxxedistan (@unvaxxedistan) January 6, 2022
Well don't take it personally https://t.co/xz27gKuUeq
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 6, 2022
“Former Obama senior adviser” is all you need to know about this. https://t.co/e8v25ZBcT4
— J (@LostSoul_76) January 6, 2022
"We must unite the country the way the Soviets and red Chinese do: by destroying all dissent! https://t.co/8dwdCc7aHi
— Sensurround's Empty Skull 🏳️🌈 (@sound_hologram) January 6, 2022
He should be forceful against the DNC then.
— Bob Mayfield (@BobMayfield9) January 6, 2022
Because nothing says unity like aggression.
— #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) January 6, 2022
LOL that would be them https://t.co/sRsvF5PZzj
— James Lindsay, excellent on TV (@ConceptualJames) January 6, 2022
So, the entire administration. Can we count on their resignation immediately, or will we need to wait til thes afternoon? Tick. Tock. https://t.co/oMyJGiYMGn
— Duke Of Earl (@DukeOfEarl3) January 6, 2022