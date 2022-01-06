President Biden spoke this morning at the U.S. Capitol on the one-year anniversary of the 1/6 riot (which VP Kamala Harris insultingly likened to Pearl Harbor and 9/11).

Biden’s speech was the least unifying thing he’s said and done in a while, and that’s because this president’s idea of seeking “unity” is by dividing people even more. Here’s former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer helpfully pointing that out:

There’s a whole lotta self-unawareness to unpack in that take.

And Democrats are quite good at that:

Trending

It seems he forgot that detail, not to mention that he’s in the political party that’s as divisive as they come.

That’s got “unity” written all over it!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 1/6 riotBarack ObamaDan PfeifferJoe Bidenunity

Recommended Twitchy Video