As you know, when President Biden took office he immediately killed off the Keystone pipeline while raising no objection to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany. However, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is defending that decision by saying that the pipeline can be used as leverage against Russia:

.@SecBlinken: “This pipeline does not have gas flowing through it at present. […] Some may see Nord Stream 2 as leverage that Russia can use against Europe. In fact, it’s leverage for Europe to use against Russia.” pic.twitter.com/zuk5nOUkhh — The Hill (@thehill) January 5, 2022

Maybe Blinken should just go back to repeatedly promoting his Spotify playlist.

I can’t believe he actually said this https://t.co/2sBd1s5RL1 — Live Monitor (@amlivemon) January 5, 2022

We’re in the best of hands, everybody!

I regret to inform you our Secretary of State is a dumbass. https://t.co/eQhzVe1pSc — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 5, 2022

I never want to hear about Trump and Russia again from any Democrat. Dems have ZERO room to talk about Russia after Biden’s administration. https://t.co/9ISz14OXvz — Tyler Burgess (@tylerburgess) January 5, 2022

We’re being governed by idiots — absolute fools. https://t.co/WCOdVyfvp3 — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) January 5, 2022

More gaslighting from the State Department. https://t.co/lQOrwQOPTV — Miro Tokarczyk (@miroslavtok) January 5, 2022

Proof you go to lots of top schools and still not really get it https://t.co/WfrZPhQcMj — Dan Salt (@Danjsalt) January 5, 2022

Considering this administration turns everything they touch into crap, we’re not confident time will end up proving Blinken correct.

