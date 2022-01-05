As we told you yesterday, President Biden once again called Covid-19 a pandemic of the unvaccinated:

Biden attacks unvaccinated Americans: “There’s no excuse. No excuse for anyone being unvaccinated. This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated." pic.twitter.com/yRczI4sEGb — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 4, 2022

Did that seem like Biden was scolding people? According to one reporter at today’s White House briefing, that’s not enough and Biden should up his shaming game:

REPORTER: "Why hasn't the president focused more on scolding the unvaccinated…?" pic.twitter.com/YN3lF8zNz2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 5, 2022

How’s that for “journalism”? And we’re as surprised as you might be to discover that Biden hasn’t so far been focusing on scolding the unvaccinated.

You haven’t been scolding thus far? — Tim Troy (@Troy_Tim) January 5, 2022

There’s at least one reporter in the WH briefing room who thinks Biden needs to focus on that more.

We have few true journalists left, but what we do have are plenty of activists who disguise themselves as journalists. https://t.co/YwsZvRgPqP — Silver Patriot (@SilverPatriot1) January 5, 2022

How did the DNC get a seat in the White House press room? https://t.co/cy079Cfv2i — Kayla Gowdy (@kayla_gowdy) January 5, 2022

And yet that reporter’s probably baffled as to why the media’s approval is in the toilet.

That sums up the state of “journalism” perfectly.

NUKE THE UNVACCINATED!!! https://t.co/PUZJnJE2Wp — Timothy Connolly CFA (@SconsetCapital) January 5, 2022

We’re surprised Rep. Eric Swalwell hasn’t yet suggested that threat.

