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Chris Murphy Gets Reality Checked After Whining About 'Unprecedented' Denial in the Middle East

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 07, 2026 8:39 AM
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Chris Murphy Gets Reality Checked After Whining About 'Unprecedented' Denial in the Middle East
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As we told you yesterday, Sen. Chris Murphy took a self-congratulatory trip to the Middle East and praised himself as "the first Democrat to be in the region since the war began."  Murphy said he was in the area "to view war damage, talk to our partners about the impact of the war, and meet with those who are working to end the conflict."

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However, the senator who often sounds like a mouthpiece for the Iranian regime didn't get to visit all the places he wanted to go. Gee, why would this be?

Maybe they didn't want to talk to Murphy because of fears he'd immediately be telegraphing all he was told straight to Tehran. As a result, Murphy was turned away. 

Could that be because Trump and Hegseth might consider Murphy to basically be an IRGC asset? 

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He'll definitely be continuing to pass along their propaganda back in the U.S. 

Here's a flashback to earlier this year that might help explain why Murphy isn't exactly being welcomed at U.S. military facilities. 

Also, Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna visited the Middle East weeks ago so Murphy's also lying about being the first from his party in the region since the war began, but that's hardly surprising. 

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and siding with America's enemies. 

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News Topics CHRIS MURPHY | DEMOCRAT PARTY | IRAN | MILITARY

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