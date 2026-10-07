Chris Murphy Gets Reality Checked After Whining About 'Unprecedented' Denial in the Middle East

As we told you yesterday, Sen. Chris Murphy took a self-congratulatory trip to the Middle East and praised himself as "the first Democrat to be in the region since the war began." Murphy said he was in the area "to view war damage, talk to our partners about the impact of the war, and meet with those who are working to end the conflict."

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However, the senator who often sounds like a mouthpiece for the Iranian regime didn't get to visit all the places he wanted to go. Gee, why would this be?

How do I know Hegseth’s order to deny access to bases to members of Congress is about a cover up, not about safety? Because I asked for a military briefing at the embassy as a substitute and was told the policy prohibited military leaders in the region from even talking to me. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 7, 2026

Maybe they didn't want to talk to Murphy because of fears he'd immediately be telegraphing all he was told straight to Tehran. As a result, Murphy was turned away.

Something unprecedented happened during my visit to the Gulf. For the first time in 20 years in Congress, I was denied entry to U.S. military facilities and even meetings with military leaders. An order from Hegseth - that applies to both parties - to hide the cost of the war. https://t.co/6TRJbAve6c — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 6, 2026

Could that be because Trump and Hegseth might consider Murphy to basically be an IRGC asset?

@ChrisMurphyCT Will you be meeting with Iranian-regime friends again? — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 4, 2026

I'm surprised you're not in Tehran. — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) October 4, 2026

He'll definitely be continuing to pass along their propaganda back in the U.S.

Here's a flashback to earlier this year that might help explain why Murphy isn't exactly being welcomed at U.S. military facilities.

Year of our Lord 2026: Democrat US Senator openly rooting for Iran to defeat the US in battle. Every Dem on the Hill ought to be hounded today by every reporter to answer for this lunatic. https://t.co/8ixSVsGFRo — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 21, 2026

Also, Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna visited the Middle East weeks ago so Murphy's also lying about being the first from his party in the region since the war began, but that's hardly surprising.

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