Joe Biden’s in a tough position.

On the one hand, the optics are terrible when he does things like jet off to his Delaware beach house while his policies continue to wreak havoc on the country.

On the other hand, when he decides to do his job and actually talk to the American public, he makes us wish he’d shut up and go someplace else. Case in point, today’s COVID response team briefing:

There's "going to be a continued rise in cases" of #COVID19 due to the #OmicronVariant, says @POTUS at start of #COVID19 response team briefing. pic.twitter.com/nZ7BGpwFiG — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 4, 2022

OK, nothing inherently wrong with that statement. But then he continued:

The unvaccinated are displacing others who need access to hospitals, according to @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/oQQzTRbFN9 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 4, 2022

Come again?

Not only is it objectively, provably untrue, but it’s a pretty chilling statement. Sounds like the precursor to a defense of health care rationing. Pro tip: If Rex Chapman is advocating for it, it’s a bad idea.

More from Biden:

"There's no excuse for anyone being unvaccinated," adds @POTUS. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 4, 2022

No? You sure about that, Joe?

That's objectively false. — Buster Bivin (@busterbivin) January 4, 2022

There are actually plenty of valid ones. There are people with legit medical reasons. There are strongly held religious reasons. And still many who are cautious on what they inject into their bodies. https://t.co/4TujYG95t7 — Sarah (@sarah_wxtx) January 4, 2022

There are for some, but I don't think Biden has the ability to be nuanced any longer. https://t.co/0PL1VIRr5B — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) January 4, 2022

There’s no nuance with Joe Biden. His only real COVID strategy is shaming people even harder. Because that’s been working out so well.

Now get a load of this:

“This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Joe Biden, but admits that vaccinated “can still get COVID.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 4, 2022

Watch:

BIDEN: "This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated." pic.twitter.com/Oyefbh39wg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 4, 2022

So, since I'm vaccinated, I guess the pandemic is over for me https://t.co/s9hVo7dsKW — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 4, 2022

Guess so!

This is simply a lie. https://t.co/BNt8FRsZ3r — Tweeting Indiscriminately (@mgcat) January 4, 2022

Either Joe Biden is completely unaware that the vaccinated can still contract and spread COVID, or he’s well aware of it and counting on the American people to just accept him lying to our faces.

What a bunch of BS. https://t.co/FTyH5Iqah1 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 4, 2022

If only we could get vaccinated against BS.

Still, though, Biden’s lie-filled briefing did contain one positive moment:

"Schools can and should be open this winter," says @POTUS. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 4, 2022

Amen, Mr. President. See, I do give him credit when I think he’s right. https://t.co/zHMxlN54HK — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) January 4, 2022

We believe in giving credit where credit is due. We also believe that Joe Biden is a lousy excuse for a POTUS.

Again on his digital White House set, Biden ignores questions after opening remarks and looks down at his desk pic.twitter.com/TuTQitH49v — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 4, 2022

