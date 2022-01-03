In an attempt to cover the optic fail of being spotted living it up in mandate-free Florida, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tried to distract by making it about Gov. Ron DeSantis being “inexplicably missing for like two weeks.” However, DeSantis was to a large degree spending time with his wife who is undergoing cancer treatments. Florida gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried and other Democrats in the state, along with the media, also tried to make DeSantis’ whereabouts as the omicron variant spread at record levels a major issue.

DeSantis was asked about the last couple of weeks today, and the governor fired back as only he can:

Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to critics who say he was “missing” during a surge of covid: “I guess I should’ve been at the beach in Delaware, right, and then they woulda been really happy with that.”

pic.twitter.com/GoxLKtSpBn — X Strategies LLC (@XStrategiesLLC) January 3, 2022

Nobody’s better at hitting it out of the park when it comes to media and Dem hypocrisy and selective outrage than Gov. DeSantis!

This is great. Its great when people can so easily point out the media’s bias. https://t.co/Nk3HJyjeLh — Shano (@Cheen_0) January 3, 2022

God I love this guy. Everyone in the media throws him straight fastballs out over the plate & it only seems that way because he's so quick & doesn't hesitate to point out the hypocrisy of the left. Future president. https://t.co/TY1Y9zpSrK — Scott Torgun (@steelersscott) January 3, 2022

Minnesota needs a governor like this who is willing to take the fight to a hostile and cowardly media. https://t.co/K5EOAAjUIp — Right Now MN (@RightNowMN1) January 3, 2022

Every state should have a governor like that.

Recommended Twitchy Video