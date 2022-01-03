In an attempt to cover the optic fail of being spotted living it up in mandate-free Florida, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tried to distract by making it about Gov. Ron DeSantis being “inexplicably missing for like two weeks.” However, DeSantis was to a large degree spending time with his wife who is undergoing cancer treatments. Florida gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried and other Democrats in the state, along with the media, also tried to make DeSantis’ whereabouts as the omicron variant spread at record levels a major issue.

DeSantis was asked about the last couple of weeks today, and the governor fired back as only he can:

Nobody’s better at hitting it out of the park when it comes to media and Dem hypocrisy and selective outrage than Gov. DeSantis!

Every state should have a governor like that.

