This week, Bill de Blasio said that New York City is better off after his eight years in the mayor’s office. The city’s new mayor didn’t find that to necessarily be the case on his first day on the job:

⁦@NYCMayor⁩ calls 911 to report an assault in progress as he awaits a train from Brooklyn to City Hall. He does not identify himself as the new mayor pic.twitter.com/ebHyPNX7dt — Julia Marsh (@juliakmarsh) January 1, 2022

“Adams, Mayor Adams” he says at the end of the call — Julia Marsh (@juliakmarsh) January 1, 2022

Two police cars arrive a few minutes later then leave immediately without questioning the young men. (Who have stopped fighting and are in their vehicle) — Julia Marsh (@juliakmarsh) January 1, 2022

De Blasio must be beaming with pride on his first day out of office.

Bill de Blasio left Eric Adams with quite the mess. https://t.co/F7IuYUUjUM — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 1, 2022

Day 1 of life of NYC mayor post Deblasio destroying the city. https://t.co/tnecb7WUOc — what_now ⚒🇺🇸🇬🇷🇷🇺🇵🇱🏴‍☠️⚔️ (@what_now_foo) January 1, 2022

