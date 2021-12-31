If you’ve noticed a huge narrative shift on Covid-19 in the last few days that’s enough to give you whiplash, you’re not alone:

Ben Shapiro has outlined what’s now happening, and it’s something else:

In the previous many months, how many people were suspended from social media for saying these very things?

Next comes a message to AOC and others:

One more thing:

Happy New Year! May 2022 be better than 2021 and finish with the pandemic ending as well as a red wave.

Too bad things had to get to the point where the insanity was getting politically damaging to convince Dems and the media (again, pardon the redundancy) to start doing some one-eighties on the madness.

