If you’ve noticed a huge narrative shift on Covid-19 in the last few days that’s enough to give you whiplash, you’re not alone:

So once it became clear that covid was not in fact a pagan god visiting vengeance on the unwashed Trump voters alone, the media and Democrats are now willing to admit the following: — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 31, 2021

Ben Shapiro has outlined what’s now happening, and it’s something else:

1. Cloth masks are ineffective against omicron (Leanna Wen, CNN);

2. The vaccinated can spread and get covid;

3. The death rate is comparable to the flu (Chris Hayes);

4. Many people are entering hospitals with covid, not from covid (Fauci); — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 31, 2021

5. Natural immunity is a reason omicron hasn't been as virulent (Fauci);

6. We have to take into account societal needs, not just spread prevention (CDC);

7. The asymptomatic should not be tested (NFL);

8. We should focus on hospitalizations and deaths, not case rate (Biden); — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 31, 2021

9. Children are not at risk and schools should remain open;

10. Covid is predominantly an illness affecting the immunocompromised and elderly and we should not shut down society. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 31, 2021

In the previous many months, how many people were suspended from social media for saying these very things?

Those of us in reality have been saying all this for months and most of it since May 2020. But your political priors were more important than the data. You had to have your demonization narrative. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 31, 2021

So welcome to reality. And f*** all y'all for pretending you didn't know this so you could have fun crapping on Trump and DeSantis and all your red state relatives. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 31, 2021

Next comes a message to AOC and others:

And btw, AOC and all you Leftist covid fanatics — those whose virtue signaling authoritarian lockdown nonsense that has resulted in millions of lives destroyed — stay in your states and leave mine alone. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 31, 2021

We chose data and freedom. You chose alarmism and unearned moral superiority. Stay in NY, NJ, CA, and the rest — and enjoy the actual paranoid nanny state you created among your friends who reward you for telling them they will kill their kids and grandma if they don't panic. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 31, 2021

One more thing:

Oh yes, and Happy New Year to all. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 31, 2021

Happy New Year! May 2022 be better than 2021 and finish with the pandemic ending as well as a red wave.

Never forget…these concessions from Covid Hawks have been made in the span of a SINGLE week (Only about 18 months too late) — Jeff Sparbeck (@JeffSparbeck) December 31, 2021

World is batty. Nice, succinct thread by Ben. 👍 https://t.co/hPjcsU2hrq — Kirk – walk with Kyle (@Kirkralphb) December 31, 2021

Great thread – file this under 'What Leftists just learned in the past week, most of which we knew all along'.

Also, hey – it's election season 2022! Coincidence??? https://t.co/qBEi8UNpdD — Dan Stirling (@danstirling) December 31, 2021

No longer fringe conspiracy theories… Now, prosecute all of those that knowingly orchestrated the destruction https://t.co/21MeZVWHQF — timgrein (@timgrein2) December 31, 2021

Nice to read that sanity may prevail in the future https://t.co/vA73YUGqhY — AZinteck (@AZinteck) December 31, 2021

Too bad things had to get to the point where the insanity was getting politically damaging to convince Dems and the media (again, pardon the redundancy) to start doing some one-eighties on the madness.

