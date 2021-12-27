Monday, on a call with state governors, President Biden signaled a big pivot from previous talking points by letting everybody know “there is no federal solution” to the Covid problem. That was a really strange thing for the person who promised to “shut down the virus” to say — unless you realized the claim was BS from the beginning. Related to that, here’s a doozy from current Biden chief of staff Ron Klain last June during the campaign last year:

It’s amazing how quickly things change when you’re forced to go from empty rhetoric to recognizing reality:

Yeah, we’re waiting!

Now the Biden White House is pivoting to how to spin 2022 midterm election losses that are likely coming the Democrats’ way.

