Monday, on a call with state governors, President Biden signaled a big pivot from previous talking points by letting everybody know “there is no federal solution” to the Covid problem. That was a really strange thing for the person who promised to “shut down the virus” to say — unless you realized the claim was BS from the beginning. Related to that, here’s a doozy from current Biden chief of staff Ron Klain last June during the campaign last year:

I've been saying since March that we can't beat COVID with an "Articles of Confederation" response. We have a national government for a reason. If Donald Trump won't use it to beat this killer disease, I know someone who will, starting on 1/20/21. https://t.co/8yb3vTa8na — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) June 24, 2020

It’s amazing how quickly things change when you’re forced to go from empty rhetoric to recognizing reality:

Hey Ron just checking in on this whole condemnation of the idea that there isn't a federal solution — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) December 28, 2021

This didn’t age well — the future is so bright…. (@dj_beav) December 28, 2021

Kindly update this tweet. — Jason Scalese (@coachscalese) December 28, 2021

This worked out well didn’t it — Missak Tokhmanian (@followMissak) December 28, 2021

Hey Ron – Any update on this stance champ? https://t.co/WjWRnJQeOK — Jake Stull (@PoliticsInChief) December 28, 2021

Yeah, we’re waiting!

Have you talked to Joe Biden recently? https://t.co/8RmxH43VaR — Young Conservatives of Texas (@yct) December 28, 2021

This big plan didn't even last a year before the Big Guy gave up. https://t.co/92SvANzwRy — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) December 28, 2021

Now the Biden White House is pivoting to how to spin 2022 midterm election losses that are likely coming the Democrats’ way.

Recommended Twitchy Video