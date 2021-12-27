On Monday, President Biden basically sent primary responsibility for handling Covid back to the individual states, saying there “is no federal solution” to getting through the pandemic. Biden then took questions from some of the governors who were on the call, but the press was whisked from the room before that happened (what transparency!).

Now it’s time for a pivot, as @JoeBiden made clear in a tweet today:

When it comes to voter suppression, it’s no longer just about making it easy for eligible people to vote—it's about whether or not those votes will count at all. It's simple: voter suppression is un-American, un-democratic, and unpatriotic. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 27, 2021

The Democrats are expected to take a big hit in the midterms in November, and Biden’s clearly setting the scapegoat stage with his calls to send Covid response back to the states while wanting to federalize elections.

Define eligible people — Mike Davis (@DavisMike73) December 27, 2021

The Dems no doubt want to change the very definition of “eligible.” Also it’s clear the plan is to blame “voter suppression” for any big losses experienced in the midterms next year, which is odd for the side that claims questioning election results are “threats to democracy.”

Looks like Joe gave up on covid and started on fixing the next election. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) December 28, 2021

Hey, would the politician who promised to “shut down the virus” lie to us?

Facing electoral disaster in the coming mid terms, Biden gives up on Covid and focuses on “elections.” https://t.co/RkcxKFzATB — Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 28, 2021

gave up on covid and bbb — Rupert Straightwood (@RStraightwood) December 28, 2021

He knows the Rona is over and 2022 is his last stand. — Daniel (@DanielBaker1) December 28, 2021

It’s always about setting up a narrative, and Biden and the Democrats are already trying to figure out how to spin 2022 losses.

